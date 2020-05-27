Nushrat Bharucha Vs Sonakshi Sinha; Who Wore The Orange Suit Piece Better?

Nushrat Bharucha made her debut in the year 2006, however she rose to fame in 2010 with Love Sex Aur Dhokha. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha made her debut in 2010 with Dabangg, alongside Salman Khan. Both these Bollywood stars have never failed to impress the fashion police with their vogue style. In the recent past, Nushrat Bharucha and Sonakshi Sinha were spotted donning a similar outfit. Take a look at these similar outfit posts and check out who wore it better, Nushrat Bharucha or Sonakshi Sinha.

Nushrat Bharucha's Wardrobe -

Nushrat Bharucha posed in an orange suit piece with experimental design prints. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor's suit jacket was sported with a thick black belt. The coat also had striped design print at the lower end. For glam, Nushrat Bharucha turned up in heavy makeup. She went for a smokey eye makeup with thick liner design. She also opted for nude lipstick and wet hairstyle look. Take a look at Nushrat Bharucha's photos.

Sonakshi Sinha's Wardrobe -

Sonakshi Sinha is seen posing in an orange colour silk pantsuit. The Dabangg 3 actor wore a chocolate brown colour bralette, on top of the pants. She sported the blazer with balloon sleeves over it. Here, in this formal attire look, she has left her curly hair open, giving them a messy look. Sonakshi wore black heels and bright yellow sun-glasses. She applied nude and natural makeup. Check out Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram photos.

On the social media front, Nushrat Bharucha and Sonakshi Sinha are quite active on Instagram, sharing their fashion ensembles, movie posters, personal life sneak-peeks and many more. While Nushrat Bharucha has 2.4 million followers on Instagram, Sonakshi Sinha has garnered 18.9 million fan following.

Sonakshi Sinha will be next seen in Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film was initially slated to release on Independence Day, but the makers of the film recently announced that due to coronavirus breakdown, there is a chance of pushing the film's release. On the other hand, Nushrat Bharucha will be seen in the upcoming film, Hurdang. Moreover, Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao also have upcoming film Chhalaang that is reportedly a black-comedy that also has some elements of romance.

