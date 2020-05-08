Nushrat Bharucha Is A True Foodie And These Instagram Posts Are A Proof

Nushrat Bharucha, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame, was last spotted working opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the comedy and drama film, Dream Girl and currently, is gearing up for her next with Rajkummar Rao, Chhalaang. Apart from her acting skills, Nushrat Bharucha is one of the most active and popular celebrities on social media, with around 2.4 million followers on Instagram. Scrolling down her feed, one can spot the Dream Girl star's love for food. Having said that, let us take a look at Nushrat Bharucha’s Instagram posts that prove she is a true foodie.

In the recent past, to entertain her fans during the quarantine, Nushrat posted a video of her 'evening ritual'. The Dream Girl actor can be seen making a strawberry-blueberry almond milk smoothie and strawberry-mint-infused flavoured water with instructions for her fans and followers. The post has been captioned, "A Berry Good Day".

Earlier this year, Nushrat Bharucha took a trip to the Island of Maldives. She was seen enjoying her holiday around the beaches and pool. Here, the Akaash Vani actor is seen relishing her floating breakfast. She posed in a bikini sported with chic tinted glasses. The floating tray was like a huge heart-shaped tray filled with a perfect breakfast including some fruits and juices. Nushrat’s Instagram caption read, "Floating Breakfast 💛

And this View!!! @thesunsiyamirufushi got me feeling completely pampered. 🥰"

Here, Nushrat Bharucha showed her love for coffee. She is spotted with a delightful hamper. The dessert hamper included some coffee dishes and sweets. She also expressed her love her the cappuccino coffee cup handle. Check out Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram post.

Nushrat is not only a foodie but is also seemingly a great cook. Here, she was spotted flaunting her cooking skills on her Instagram Story. She shared a few glimpses from her Sunday lunch during the quarantine. One of them was from the day when Nushrat Bharucha cooked Daal and Gaakhar.

