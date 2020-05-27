Nushrat Bharucha's Posts With Rajkummar Rao Speak Volumes About Their Bond; Check Out

Nushrat Bharucha first worked with Rajkummar Rao in Love, Sex Aur Dhokha, in 2010. The anthology drama was a commercial success at the box-office. Check out the Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor's posts with her co-star Rajkummar Rao.

Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram posts with Rajkummar Rao are unmissable:

This is an Instagram video posted by Nushrat Bharucha. Here, Bharucha and Rajkummar are seen greeting and wishing luck to all the students appearing for their exams. This is a promotional post of their upcoming film Chhalaang. She captioned the post as All The Best To Every Student Appearing For Their Exams! Take This Chhalaang With Your Best Efforts & Don't Take Stress!

Recently, amid lockdown, Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao were busy promoting their upcoming film. This is another post of the duo from their promotional event. They visited Dehli's DAV United Festival to spend time with the students and promote their film. Check out Nushrat Bharucha's Instagram.

This is yet another promotional photo for the movie Chhalaang that Nusharat Bharucha shared with the audience. The actor revealed the changed title and also shared the release date of the movie, January 31 which seems to have been postponed again. Hansal Mehta's directorial Chhalaang was initially titled, Turram Khan.

Here, Nushrat Bharucha wished Rajkummar Rao on his birthday by posting their picture together. The picture seems like a still from their movie. She captioned the post as Clapping my hands and singing “Happy Birthday” for one of my favvvv actors, crazily talented @rajkummar_rao! Super excited to announce our movie @turramkhan will release on 31st Jan, 2020! Take a look at the birthday post.

On the work front, Nushrat Bharucha was last seen in Ayushmann Khurrana's Dream Girl. The film was received immense love and appreciation. For her next, Nushrat Bharucha will be seen alongside Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang. The movie directed by Hansal Mehta is reported to be a social comedy where Nushrat Bharucha and Rajkummar Rao essay the role of primary school teachers. The makers of the upcoming recently released the first look poster of the film, amping up the expectations of the audiences.

