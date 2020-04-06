Nushrat Bharucha's Posts On IG Amid Lockdown; From Motivating Fans To Making Smoothies

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, the governments around the globe are urging the people to practice self-isolation to contain the spread of the pandemic. In this tough time, Bollywood celebrities have been urging their fans and followers to stay safe and stay home during the lockdown. Nushrat Bharucha is one of these personalities.

Ever since the COVID-19 lockdown, Nushrat Bharucha has been seen practicing self-quarantine. She has been quite active on her Instagram account entertaining her 2.4 million followers. Check out the Dream Girl actor's quarantine's posts on Instagram.

Here, Nushrat Bharucha followed the 9-minute lights-off initiative of PM Modi. She posted a picture with her grandmother with some candles and diya. She captioned the picture as "And that's how we Light Up! #InsideOut #9Baje9Minute".

On Saturday, the Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame shared an adorable picture of her with her mother and grandmother. The family was seen applying oil on each other's hair. Nushrat was seen relaxing in her nightdress. Check out the post:

Nushrat Bharucha shared an Instagram video making her favourite smoothie. She can be seen making a strawberry-blueberry almond milk smoothie and strawberry-mint infused flavoured water. The post was captioned as, "A Berry Good Day".

The Dream Girl actor took to her Instagram account to post the pictures of her day 3 of the lockdown and how she ended it. She posted a picture of her from the post-workout session. In the picture, Nushrat Bharucha is wearing a neon sports bra and a colourful headband.

Here, Nushrat Bharucha motivated her fans and followers saying, "Let's see the brighter side of things. 21 days 💪🏻 We got this! #LockdownDay1 #SocialDistancing". In the picture, she is seen sitting on her window and enjoying the lovely sunset. She looks stunning in her cartooney nightdress.

