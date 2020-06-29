Nushrat Bharucha-Kartik Aaryan Or Katrina Kaif-Akshay Kumar: Better On-screen Jodi?

Nushrat Bharucha and Kartik Aaryan are one of the most loved on-screen pairs from the new generation. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar's chemistry has gained huge popularity among the movie buffs. Take a look at their movies together and check out which on-screen duo was loved more, Nushrat Bharucha with Kartik Aaryan or Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

Nushrat Bharucha and Katrik Aaryan

Nushrat Bharucha has churned out her maximum movies opposite Kartik Aaryan. They were first seen together in Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Since then, they have been paired opposite each other in three more movies. It grossed ₹175 million at the box office. Later in 2013, the pair of Kartik and Nushrat appeared for the second time on the silver screen with romantic drama, Akaash Vani. The film failed to impress the audience. Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 was Nushrat and Kartik's third film together.

Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Ishita Raj Sharma, Sonnalli Seygall came back for the movie whereas Omkar Kapoor and Sunny Singh were the new entries. According to the reports, it collected ₹39.25 crores (US$5.5 million) by the end of its opening week. The pair was last seen in 2018's romantic drama film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. It was praised by critics and fans alike and the songs were something that gave more recognition to the movie. By collecting 156.46 crores worldwide, the film became a commercial success.

Katrina Kaif and Akshay Kumar

Katrina Kaif was first seen with Akshay Kumar in 2006's Humko Deewana Kar Gaye. However, the 2007's Namastey London gained the audience's attention towards the pair. In the same year, the comedy-drama flick Welcome was also a huge commercial success. Reportedly, Namastey London and Welcome collected a supposed amount of ₹37 crores and ₹70 crores, respectively.

After two Bollywood blockbusters in 2007, the duo romanced each other on screen for three years back-to-back. Tees Maar Khan was one of their films, however, it failed to impress the fans. Later, Singh Is Kinng (2008) and De Dana Dan (2009) performed well at the BO. Singh Is Kinng collected over one billion worldwide and De Dana Dan gained over 81 million worldwide. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif will be next seen in Sooryavanshi.

