Nushrratt Bharuccha On Grading System In Bollywood: We Aren't Getting Our Due...

Nushrratt Bharuccha boldly voiced her concerns about the prevalent grading system in the film industry. She recently questioned the need for categorising actors into 'A' or 'B' grades, which often hinder their recognition and opportunities. The actress highlighted the frustration faced by actors like herself, who are constantly questioned about not receiving their deserved recognition.

Nushrratt attributed this disparity to the existing grading system that permeates people's minds. According to her, casting decisions should be based on an actor's ability to portray a character effectively, their suitability for the role and narrative, and their potential to deliver exceptional performances. Additionally, she also highlighted the importance of fair casting practices that focus on talent and merit rather than arbitrary classifications.

She said, "Actors like me sometimes get asked why we aren't getting our due or why aren't people asking me - is because people have grades in their minds. This is an 'A' grade actress, this is a grade 'B' actress. I don't know why that exists. Why can't people cast actors on the basis of their ability to act, whether the actor fits the role and narrative, whether she can do a great job."

Taapsee Pannu, Meghna Naidu open up about being labeled as 'B Grade' actresses

(Taapsee Pannu and Meghna Naidu were labelled as 'B Grade' actress | Image: Taapsee Pannu/Instagram)

Aside from Nushrratt Bharuccha, Taapsee Pannu, and Meghna Naidu also faced similar challenges. They were labelled as 'B Grade actresses.' Kangana Ranaut took a dig at Pannu and called her B Grade actor.

In response, the latter shared a tweet, highlighting the absurdity of grading in the entertainment industry. She tweeted, "I heard that after classes 12 and 10, our results are also out! Are we officially following the grade system too? Before this, we were graded on numbers right?"

Meghna, on the other hand, expressed her frustration at being objectified and typecast solely based on her appearance, which hindered her artistic growth. She revealed that she declined roles that required explicit scenes and sought diverse and meaningful characters that showcased her acting prowess.