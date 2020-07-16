Nushrratt Bharuccha Or Anusha Dandekar; Who Slayed The Churidar With A Balloon Look?

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Anusha Dandekar are two Bollywood celebrities who have successfully impressed the fashion police with their chic clothing choices. Sometime back, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Anusha Dandekar were seen wearing a similar traditional style churidar with balloon pants. Take a look and check out which of these personalities slayed in this look, Nushrratt Bharuccha or Anusha Dandekar.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's purple outfit

In September 2019, Nushrratt Bharuccha shared an Instagram post posing in a purple churidar. The ethnic outfit was paired with the same coloured balloon pant. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety sported the churidar and balloon pant outfit with a designer cut dupatta. Her outfit was designed by Vasavi Shah The Label. The actor's churidar had a flare design.

For hair, Nushrratt Bharuccha was styled in puff hairdo. She accessorised her look with long traditional dangles. For makeup, she opted for dark nude makeup. She also sported a pair of nude shade heels. Check out Nushrratt Bharuccha's photos in the traditional purple outfit.

Anusha Dandekar's Blue Ethnic Wear

In this Instagram picture, Anusha Dandekar can be seen donning a blue churidar. The dress was clubbed with a floral balloon pant of the same colour. Her outfit had a golden neckline design. For makeup, Anusha Dandekar opted for a bronze highlighter makeup look. She wore a pair of golden heels to go with her traditional dress.

Vj Anusha Dandekar wrote, "This is one of my most favourite outfits I’ve worn to an event ever!!!". The dress was designed by Neeta Lulla. In her caption, she also complimented her designer saying, "Thankyou so much @neeta_lulla you make a girl feel so stylish yet so comfortable! Love you!". Take a look at Anusha Dandekar's photos.

What's Next For Nushrratt Bharuccha?

Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen opposite Ayushmann Khuranna in Dream Girl. She is currently waiting for her upcoming movie release, Chhalaang. Here, she is sharing the screen space with Rajkummar Rao. Besides that, Nushrat Bharucha will also be seen in Hurdang which is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, according to a news portal. She will be cast opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the film that is yet to be released.

