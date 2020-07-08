Nushrratt Bharuccha Or Tara Sutaria: Whose Sequin Saree Look Would You Prefer?

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Tara Sutaria are two Bollywood celebrities who have fascinated the fashion police with their vogue style file. In the past, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Tara Stutria were spotted in similar Manish Malhotra's signature sequinned sarees. Take a look at their pictures and check out, who wore it better.

Also Read | When Bhumi Pednekar shared that she thinks Ayushmann likes ‘Coolie No.1’

Nushrratt Bharuccha's sequinned saree look

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor Nushrratt Bharuccha was seen in a stunning lavender sequinned saree. The actor wore this outfit for an award night. Designed by Manish Malhotra, Nushrratt Bharuccha's saree was adorned in sequins. This saree had a plunging neck and was paired with a shimmery velvet sleeveless blouse with a backless design.

Nushrratt's minimalist look made her look even more pretty. The star accessorised her saree with sleek rings and stone-studded earrings to complete her look. For makeup, she opted for a very subtle ook. She was styled in nude lips, fluttery lashes, smokey eyes and pink blush. Overall, Nushrratt slayed her saree look.

Also Read | When Kapil Sharma told Deepika that he was humiliated by Ranveer at their wedding

Tara Sutaria's Shimmery Saree

Tara Sutaria can be seen in similar saree as Nushrratt Bharuccha. Here, the Student of the Year 2 actor stunned in a metallic silver saree. The outfit was designed by Manish Malhotra. Tara paired a one-strap silver blouse matched with the colour of her saree. She accessorised her outfit with a bead necklace and rings.

For glam, Tara Sutaria went for a minimal makeup look and highlighted her sharp cheekbones and her eyes by applying nude lipstick shade. Her entire makeup also contrasted with her metallic outfit. Tara left her hair open where you can see her honey-coloured streaks. Check out Tara's pictures.

Also Read | Alaya F’s 'head to toe' Zara monochrome look is quite affordable; check out details

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nushrratt Bharrccha was last seen in Dream Girl, sharing screen space with Ayushmann Khurrana. She will be next seen with Rajkummar Rao in Chhalaang. Besides that, Nushrat Bharucha will also be seen in Hurdang which is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, according to a news portal. She will be cast opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma in the film that is yet to be released.

On the other hand, Tara Sutaria was last seen in Marjaavaan with actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh, and Riteish Deshmukh. The actor will soon be seen in the upcoming film Tadap. The movie is touted to be a romantic action thriller which will be directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh or Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor, better on screen duo?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.