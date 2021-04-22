Nushrratt Bharuccha Reveals Why She Changed The Spelling Of Her Name On Social Media

Nushrratt Bharuccha's latest release Ajeeb Daastaans has been receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences. The star recently shot an IGTV video for Netflix's Instagram page, wherein she reacted to her Instagram DMs. During this IGTV video, Nushrratt Bharuccha revealed the reason for changing her name's spelling on social media. Revealing the reason, the actor said, "It's numerology". She further added, "I believe it, to isliye karwaya hai" (I believe it, that's why). Earlier, the actor's name was spelt as 'Nushrat Bharucha', however, she has now changed it to, 'Nushrratt Bharuccha'.

Here's why Nushrratt Bharuccha changed her name's spelling

As seen in Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram video, the actor reads one of her DMs, wherein the user asked her, "aapne apne naam ki spelling Nushrratt Bharuccha kyun kardi?" (why is your name now spelt as Nushrratt Bharuccha). The user also asked, "Aadhar card pe change karwane mein dikkat nai hui kya?" (didn't you have trouble changing it on your Aadhar card?). Replying to the weird DM, Nushrratt Bharuccha said, "Adhar card pe mene change nai karwaya, kyuki vaha bhaut dikkat hogi" (so, I've not changed it on my Aadhar card because that is a lot of hassle). She further added, "platform jaha dikkat na ho sirf udhar hi karwaya hai" (but I have changed it on other hassle-free platforms).

'Ajeeb Daastans' cast reacts to quirky DMs

On April 21, Nushrratt Bharuccha reposted Netflix India's IGTV video, wherein Nushrratt, Aditi Rao Hydari and Fatima Sana Shaikh reacted to their DMs on Instagram. In this video, the stars read quirky and funny DMs and reacted to them on camera. Fans and followers had weird questions and suggestions for the stars in their DMs. Sharing the hilarious IGTV video, Nushrratt Bharuccha said, "Reading funny & kaaafi Ajeeb DMs with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aditi Rao Hydari. She further urged her fans, "Don't forget to watch #AjeebDaastaans on Netflix".

Ajeeb Daastans is an anthology film directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani, Shashank Khaitan and Raj Mehta and is produced by Netflix. It stars Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma and Tota Roy Chowdhury. Ajeeb Daastaans premiered on Netflix on April 16.

Watch Ajeeb Daastaans trailer