Nushrratt Bharuccha: Throwback To When The Actress Talked About Her Best Travel Memories

Indian actress, Nushrratt Bharuccha is currently awaiting the release of three of her upcoming films, namely Hurdang, Chhorii and Ram Setu. The actress was last seen in the Netflix anthology film, Ajeeb Daastaans. In 2019, Nushrratt was interviewed by travelandleisureindia.com, where the actress was asked several questions about her love for travelling and more -

When Nushrratt Bharuccha described her favourite travel memories

During her 2019 interview, the actress was first asked about her earliest travel memory. Bharuccha, in response, talked about a trip she took with 12 of her friends to Goa, after her class 10 examinations. The actress explained how one of her teachers had promised the group that they would give them "complimentary coupons of a resort in Goa" if they scored well on their tests, which they did. Bharuccha was asked several other questions relating to her travel routine, as well.

When asked about her favourite travel buddy, Nushrratt talked about her girlfriends. She mentioned how the five of them (including Nushrratt) were a comfortable group. Interestingly, the actress also revealed that the group was the same one that travelled together to Goa, after the class 10 exams.

Nushrratt was also asked about what kind of traveller she was and if she planned her trips extensively beforehand or preferred to wing it. In response, Nushrratt talked about how she was the kind of traveller with "seven suitcases". She also mentioned how she was "a water baby" and very "adventurous".

When speaking about planning her trips beforehand, the actress mentioned how she preferred it when her friends planned the trip. Bharuccha explained how she liked to be spontaneous on a holiday.

Nushrratt Bharuccha on romantic destinations

During the interview, Nushrratt Bharuccha was also asked what she liked about destination weddings. The actress was quick to answer and mentioned how she enjoyed the company, since the people around would make "all the difference", according to the actress. She also mentioned how she was a "big foodie", even though she might not look it, and really enjoyed different cuisines when it came to destination weddings.

Lastly, Bharuccha was asked what her "dream destination" would be for a "romantic getaway". Nushrratt once again talked about how the company of the person around her would matter more to her than the destination itself. She also mentioned how if the company was great then it wouldn't matter if the trip was to "Lonavala or an island far away".

Image - Nushrratt Bharuccha's Instagram

