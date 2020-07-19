Nushrratt Bharuccha Vs Shraddha Das: Whose Metallic Pleated Skirt Do You Love More?

Nushrratt Bharuccha and Shraddha Das are two stylish actors who have impressed the fashion police with their smart and chic fashion style. In the past, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Shraddha Das were seen donning similar metallic pleated skirts designed by Fancy Pants The Store. Check out which of these divas styled the skirt better.

Nushrratt Bharuccha in blue

This Instagram post was shared by Nushrrat Bharuccha. Here, she stunned in a vogue outfit for a fashion-related interview with a leading media brand. Nushrratt kept it simple, donning a black crop top paired with a blue Lola pleated skirt. The Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety actor's black crop top had an off-shoulder design.

This look of Nushrratt Bharuccha was styled by Ankita Patel. The actor's hair was kept open with wavy edges. Nushrratt's makeup was minimal with smokey eyes and bronze lipstick. The actor wore black criss-cross heels by Asos. Check out Nushrat Bharucha's photos in the blue metallic pleated skirt.

Shraddha Das in golden

Shraddha Das wore this outfit to an event. Here, the actor posed donning a golden metallic pleated skirt. The lowers were paired with a black netted top. The transparent full-sleeved top was clubbed with a black bralette. Shraddha Das tucked the top in the long golden skirt.

She accessorised her look with pinkish designer heels. For makeup, she opted for a simple makeup look with dark nude lip colour. Shraddha Das' hair was left open that flashed her golden highlights. Take a look at the Zid actor Shraddha Das' photos wearing the pleated skirt.

What's next for Nushrratt Bharuccha?

On the professional front, Nushrratt Bharuccha will be next seen in Chhalaang. The film's release was pushed forward due to the pandemic lockdown. Chhalaang features Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Helmed by Hansal Mehta, the film is one of the most anticipated films. For her upcoming, Nushrat Bharucha will also be seen in Hurdang. Here she will be seen sharing screen space opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma.

What's next for Shraddha Das?

Shraddha Das has bagged three movies for his upcoming. Her film, The Bridge was speculated to be released in May 2020, however, has been pushed. She will also be seen in Kotigobba 3 and Chai Shai Biscuits.

