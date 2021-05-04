Nushrratt On What Drove Her Chemistry With Abhishek Banerjee In 'Ajeeb Daastaans'

Netflix's recently released anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans has received raving reviews from the audience. Nushrratt Bharuccha and Abhishek Banerjee shared screen space in the second segment of the film titled Khilauna. Nushrratt recently revealed the key that helped in building the chemistry between her and Abhishek while shooting for the film.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama, the 35-year-old actor revealed that she has auditioned at Abhishek's casting agency several times before her career took off. She also said that he, too, would enact the scenes given to her and give her tips on how she could improve. Furthermore, Nushrratt said that she could talk about her character and show envisions to portray it and Abhishek would help her 'improvise' it. Elaborating, she said that while filming for Ajeeb Daastaans, she would talk to Abhishek about her ideas of the character and he would give his 'honest feedback' about it.

Ajeeb Daastaans' cast and other details

The Khilauna segment that featured Nushrratt and Abhisekh was directed by Raj Mehta. The plot of the segment revolves around Meenal who lives with her sister in a small hut alongside a huge residential complex. Sushil irons the clothes of these residents and has set up a stall on a nearby footpath. The electricity to Meenal's hut is cut off and she is told to speak to the new secretary of the complex, Mr Agarwal if wants the electricity restored. On a function organised by Agarwal on the birth of his newborn son, the child is murdered. She and Sushil are suspected in the murder case. Other cast members of Ajeeb Daastaans include Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hyadri, Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul among others.

Nushrratt Bharuccha's movies

The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor will next be seen in Ram Setu which is an Abhishek Sharma directorial. The cast of the film includes Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez as well. Nushrratt also took to her Instagram to share a series of pictures to inform that the movie's filming has begun. She and Jacqueline posed for the camera holding the clapboard of the movie.

Image courtesy- @nushrrattbharuccha and @nowitsabhi Instagram