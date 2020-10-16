Nusrat Jahan & Mimi Chakraborty's Bengali Film 'SOS Kolkata' To Release On October 21

Actor turned MPs Nusrat Jahan and Mimi Chakraborty's upcoming Bengali film 'SOS Kolkata' is all set to release in the theatres on October 21. The shooting of the film started in July when the West Bengal government allowed resumption of film shoot in the state.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the news.

Talking about the role, Nusrat Jahan earlier said that she is happy that the role of female protagonist came to her, the role which is not usual and conventional for a female lead in a Bengali film, of an out and outsmart, intelligent, gritty character she had always dreamt to play. Jahan's co-star and friend Chakraborty said: "I am playing Sanjana, a woman pivotal to the film."

The film also cast Yash Dasgupta, Ena Saha, Shantilal Mukherjee, Rupa Bhattacharya and Sabyasachi Chakraborty.



This is Jahan's second film after she was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Basirhat seat on a Trinamool Congress ticket. She had been cast in Pavel's 'Asur' earlier. Chakraborty is the Trinamool Congress MP from the Jadavpur constituency. Jahan and Chakraborty had earlier shared screen space in Birsa Dasgupta's 'Criss Cross'.

