Nysa Devgan, Palak Tiwari, Alaya F And Other Celebs Party Together; Photos Viral

Bollywood star kids Nysa Devgan and Palak Tiwari along with actors Sharvari Wagh, Alaya F, and Ahan Shetty among others recently attended an event in Mumbai. They were spotted outside a restaurant and posed for shutterbugs. Their public appearances made quite a stir on social media.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol's daughter Nysa arrived in a blush pink one-shoulder ruched dress. Her ensemble also featured ruffles. She completed her look with white peep-toe heels. TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari was also spotted at the event. She wore a black corset top teamed with black leather pants. She completed her look with silver heels.

While Sharvari Wagh opted for a black lace top teamed with blue denim, Katrina's sister Isabelle Kaif donned a black leather corset top paired with a matching skater skirt.

Ahan Shetty looked dapper in his casual avatar. On the other hand, Alaya F looked her stylish best in a white corset top paired with a blazer and matching jeans.

See the photos below:

Nysa Devgan's love for parties

Nysa Devgan often makes public appearances. Recently, she partied with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari, Nysa Devgan, Orhan Awatramani, and Mahikaa Rampal. Her best friend Orry took to social media and shared some glimpses from their party.

A few days ago, she was spotted while attending an event along with Orry and Ahan Shetty's girlfriend Tania Shroff. In the viral photos, she was seen having a fun time.