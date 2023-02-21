Nysa Devgn Ditches Her Glam Avatar For Desi Look; Pics Go Viral

Nysa Devgn, Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's daughter, made headlines when she attended a charity function in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra on Monday (February 20). The event was a part of a project for Virgaon's disadvantaged school pupils initiated by Ajay's NY Foundations. However, the star kid grabbed Internet's attention for her traditional attire.

Nysa, who often makes public appearances in glamorous avatars, ditched her western look for an understated yellow salwar suit. She was captured in a snapshot chatting with students at the occasion and seemed ecstatic and happy. In another photo, she could be seen smiling wide as she posed beside women and men wearing traditional Maharashtrian attires.

#AjayDevgn’s NY Foundations tied up with #PradeepLokhande of Rural Relations, an organisation that is very active on ground zero in over 200 villages across India.#NysaDevgn took the initiative to open digital libraries, distribute books and sports kits to the students. pic.twitter.com/2kpigHBSwO — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) February 20, 2023

Nysa took the initiative to open digital libraries, distribute books, and also distribute sports equipment to the students of a few schools during the event.

More about Nysa Devgn

Nysa Devgn is the eldest daughter of actor couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn. They got married in 1999 after dating for several years. They are also the parents to their son Yug. Nysa did her graduation from Singapore's United World College of South East Asia and is currently pursuing International Hospitality at Switzerland's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

She regularly goes on international trips with her friends. There has been no news about the star kid's dreams of becoming an actor.

On the work front, Nysa's father Ajay Devgn is gearing up for the release of Bholaa. It will release on March 30. Meanwhile, Kajol was recently seen in the film Salaam Venky.