Om Raut Shares Fan Posters Of Prabhas' First Look From 'Adipurush' On Ram Navami 2022; See

On Sunday, April 10, the entire country is celebrating the festival of Ram Navami with great zeal and enthusiasm. The auspicious spring festival marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama.

On the special occasion, Adipurush director Om Raut took to social media to share a short clip featuring fan posters of Prabhas’ first look as Ram from the upcoming film. While extending warm greetings of the festival, Om Raut also added a Hindi shloak to complete his special post.

'Om Raut shares Prabhas' fans' posters

In the 20-second clip, Om Raut shared a slew of posters created by fans that sees Prabhas in different versions as Lord Rama. Notably, the makers of Adipurush are yet to unveil the actor's first look from the movie. Amid this, the short clip has aptly risen anticipation about Prabhas' makeover in the movie. While sharing the post, Om Raut wrote, "Celebrating the victory of good over evil #ramnavmi #adipurush" after adding Hindi shloak to finish his post. Take a look at it below:

उफनता वीरता का सागर,

छलकती वात्सल्य की गागर।

जन्म हुआ प्रभु श्रीराम का,

झूमें नाचे हर जन घर नगर।।



Celebrating the victory of good over evil✨#ramnavmi #adipurush pic.twitter.com/Xbl1kOgZ7z — Om Raut (@omraut) April 10, 2022

As soon as the post surfaced on Twitter, a barrage of netizens expressed immense excitement about the upcoming film. While one user asked for the first look poster of Prabhas, another needed an update about the film. Check out the reactions here:

We need poster from you sir — Solo BoyAsif (@BoyasifSolo) April 10, 2022

#Adipurush Update Mawa — ＭＳＨ Ｖａｒｍａ ＳＡＬＡＡＲ 🔥💥 (@mshvarma_) April 10, 2022

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is a mythological film based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. Bankrolled jointly under the banners of T-Series Films and Retrophiles, the movie is shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu languages. While Prabhas essays the role of Raghava, Kriti Sanon headlines the female lead as Janaki. Actor Saif Alia Khan plays the role of the main antagonist Lankesh. Along with Hindi and Telugu, the movie will also be released in Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

The plot of the movie is set 7000 years ago, when Ayodhyapati Raghava travels to Lanka to rescue his wife Janaki, who's been abducted by the island's king, Lankesh. Apart from Prabhas, Kriti, and Saif Ali Khan, the film also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Seth, and Trupti Toradmal in pivotal roles. The mythological movie is all set to hit the big screens in the month of January next year.

Image: Twitter@omraut