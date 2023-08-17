OMG 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: Akshay Kumar Film Nears Rs 80 Crore

OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi, hit theatres on August 11. The film has been successful in drawing the viewers to the theatres despite Gadar 2's success. Its growth at the box office shows that it has appealed to the target audience.. After a successful Tuesday, it had done a decent business on Wednesday.

3 things you need to know

Akshay Kumar features as Lord Shiva's messenger in OMG 2.

Yami Gautam plays the role of a lawyer in the film.

After the film's box office success, Akshay hosted the OMG 2 team to a dinner at his place.

OMG 2 remains stable on Wednesday

With a decent opening of Rs 10 crore, the film's picked up momentum due to positive word-of-mouth reviews. Notably, it earned Rs 17 crore on Independence Day. It then added Rs 7.20 crore on Wednesday, as reported by trade analyst Sumit Kadel. OMG 2 had an overall 30.69% Hindi occupancy. The film's total nett collection now stands at Rs 79.47 crore.

(According to Sumit Kadel, the film will enter Rs 100 cr on Second Saturday | Image: Sumit Kadel/X)

The tweet read, "#OMG2 maintains STRONG HOLD on Wednesday, set to enter 100 cr on Second Saturday. Day -1 ₹ 10.26 cr , Day -2 ₹ 15.30 cr , Day -3 ₹ 17.55 cr, Day -4 ₹ 12.06 cr, Day -5 ₹ 17.10 cr, Day- 6 ₹ 7.20 cr. Total - ₹ 79.47 cr nett."

What's OMG 2 about?

OMG 2 is a sequel to the 2012 hit OMG – Oh My God! which captivated audiences with its thought-provoking theme. The new installment stars Akshay Kumar as a devotee/messenger of Lord Shiva. Pankaj Tripathi, on the other hand, plays the role of an 'aastik. It explores the importance of sex education. OMG 2 was released alongside Sunny Deol's Gadar 2, Chiranjeevi's Bhola Shankar, and the Rajinikanth-led Jailer.