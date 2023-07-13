OMG 2: CBFC To Review Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Following Adipurush Backlash

Oh My God 2 (OMG2) headlined by Akshay Kumar is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. The upcoming film is a sequel to the 2012 OMG - Oh My God, starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. However, just weeks before its release, the Central Board of Certification (CBFC) has sent the film to the review committee.

3 things you need to know

The teaser of OMG 2 confirmed that Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva in the film.

Sumit Kadel told Republic Digital that the movie will explore the subject of sex education.

CBFC's decision comes after Adipurush sparked controversy and faced the wrath of audiences online.

CBFC send OMG 2 to its review committee

CBFC has taken preemptive measures to ensure the film's dialogues and scenes do not attract criticism and backlash, according to reports. It is reported that Akshay's film OMG 2 has been sent to the Revision Committee for a detailed review. This might, as some are speculating, push the film's release date by a few weeks. The makers and the film's lead cast including Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam are yet to respond to the reports.

This development comes after Prabhas-led Adipurush sparked controversy and faced the wrath of audiences online for its colloquial dialogues and representation of Hindu Gods in the film. Adipurush is a retelling of the Indian epic Ramayana.

(While OMG starred Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar, OMG 2 will star Pankaj Tripathi alongside Akshay Kumar)

The teaser of OMG 2 which was released earlier this week and the film's posters confirmed that Akshay Kumar will be seen essaying the role of Lord Shiva in the film. Pankaj Tripathi will play Kanti Sharan Mudgal while Yami Gautam will be seen in the role of a lawyer. While the makers have teased the overall theme of the film, they have kept the plot under wraps.

However, in a previous interview, trade analyst Sumit Kadel told Republic Digital that the movie will explore the subject of sex education. It is believed that like the first part, OMG 2 will explore the relationship between God and his devotee.

What is the Adipurush controversy that has led CBFC to review OMG 2?

Om Raut directed Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, came under fire after its contentious dialogues, costumes, cartoonish VFX and depiction of its characters angered a section of the audience. The film's dialogues hurt viewers' sentiments who alleged that the makers had misrepresented the fundamentals of the Ramayana.

Soon after, protests broke out in different parts of the country, there was a call for a ban on the screening of the film and several PILs were filed against it. The massive backlash on social media forced the makers to change the dialogues. Following the backlash, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir even issued an 'unconditional' apology, but the controversy has refused to die down.

(Adipurush was reportedly made on a budget of ₹500 crore)

On June 30, while hearing separate petitions of Kuldeep Tiwari and Naveen Dhawan seeking a ban on the movie, the Allahabad High Court directed the filmmaker Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir to appear before it on July 27 and told the central government to form a committee to give its views on the film, as per PTI.

More recently, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to hear the urgent mentioning of a plea against an order of the Allahabad High Court, which had directed the makers of the controversial movie Adipurush to appear before it on July 27, PTI reported. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked the counsel appearing for the makers of the movie to mention it on Thursday.

All you need to know about OMG 2

Coming back to OMG 2, the film directed by Amit Rai will clash with Anil Sharma-helmed Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, at the box office. With the CBFC reviewing the film, it remains to be seen if the release date of the Akshay Kumar starrer remains intact.

(With inputs from PTI)