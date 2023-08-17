OMG 2: Not Yami Gautam, This Actress Was Amit Rai's First Choice For Akshay Kumar Starrer

OMG 2 released on the big screens on August 11. The film has been receiving a positive response from the audience at the box office. Yami Gautam plays the pivotal role of a lawyer in the movie.

OMG 2 is headlined by Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam.

The movie was released on August 11, alongside Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2.

OMG 2 is based on the importance of sex education.

Vidya Balan was supposed to play the role of Kamini Maheshwari

Yami Gautam plays the role of advocate Kamini Maheshwari in OMG 2. The character presents a strong case against Pankaj Tripathi’s Kanti Mudgal Sharma in the courtroom drama. However, in an interview with OTT Play, director Amit Rai shared that she was not the first choice for the role.

(Vidya Balan recently headlined the murder thriller film Neeyat | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

Director Amit Rai shared that while he kept Yami Gautam in mind while casting for the role, he first approached Vidya Balan for it. He said, “But I was quite certain that these characters should be stars, and along with being stars, they should also be very good actors. At first, Vidya Balan came to my mind, but for some reason, she couldn't be reached.” He added that he was worried about what he would do if Yami also declined the role asking how much "meat" is in the role.

Amit Rai shares Yami Gautam’s reaction to the film’s offer

(Yami Gautam's performance in OMG 2 is being appreciated by audiences | image: Youtube Screengrab)

In the same interview, Amit Rai shared Yami’s reaction to the film offer. He shared that the actress was on board immediately and claimed that she is not doing the film for him, but ‘because it is a very important film’. According to him, he also shared that the actress opined she might keep getting similar roles but she will take them as “message is important and needs to be conveyed.” Amit Rai also stated he had Yami Gautam and Vidya Balan in his mind for the role from the beginning and he “had decided that if these two individuals don't come together, we'll make some changes.”