OMG 2 V Gadar 2 Advance: Sunny Deol Starrer Sells 7 Times More Tickets That Akshay's Film

Two big Bollywood movies will be clashing at the box office later this month. OMG 2 and Gadar 2 will be released over the Independence Day weekend and will look to bank on the holiday factor. Both films have huge expectations riding on them and with advance bookings open, the box office battle has begun.

3 things you need to know

OMG 2 stars Akshay Kumar whereas Gadar 2 will feature Sunny Deol in the lead role.

Gadar 2 has been granted a U/A certificate, while OMG 2 has been given an A certificate by CBFC.

Advance sales have predicted that Gadar 2 will perform better at the box office on Day 1.

OMG 2 vs Gadar 2 advance bookings: Here's the update

The advance bookings of both OMG 2 and Gadar 2 have got overwhelming support from the audience. As per reports by Sacnilk, Gadar 2 has already sold 1,54,179 tickets through advance bookings for day one and is expected to perform well at the box office. Through advance bookings alone, the movie has made approximately Rs 3.96 crore.

(Gadar 2 will mark the return of Sunny Deol as Tara Singh | Image: YouTube screengrab)

Advance booking collection for the Sunny Deol starrer has been the highest in NCR, with the region contributing 23 percent to the share with 450 shows. Reportedly, the film has collected Rs. 96.28 lakh just from the advance bookings in NCR. Meanwhile, other cities that have contributed are Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Going by the trend, Gadar 2 is likely to be a big opener at the box office and might emerge as the second-biggest opening-day grosser in 2023.

(Akshay Kumar will play a messenger of Lord Shiva in OMG 2 | Image: Twitter)

Meanwhile, OMG 2 is also expected to perform well at the box office. According to Sacnilk, OMG 2 has sold 20,321 tickets for the first day through advance bookings. It has managed to collect Rs 62.51 lakh till now through advance bookings. NCR is the biggest contributor to the film's business, followed by Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and others.

More about the big box office clash

It is quite clear that Gadar 2 will have an upper hand at the box office as compared to OMG 2. Sunny Deol's movie has managed to generate more buzz among fans. The star cast has been on a promotional tour across various cities in India. Meanwhile, a delay in OMG 2's trailer has also contributed to the movie's slow advance bookings.