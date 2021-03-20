On Alka Yagnik's Birthday, Here's A Peek Into Singer's Childhood Photos With Brother Samir

Singer Alka Yagnik often shares old throwback pictures on social media. As she turned a year older on March 20, a bunch of her childhood pics surfaced on the internet. It was in May 2020, when Alka gave a sneak-peek into her memories as she shared some photos with brother Samir Yagnik and her family. She had shared the pictures on the occasion of her brother's birthday. Sharing the same, she had penned, "Koi lauta de mere beetey Huey din...Childhood memories !!! Happy birthday Bunty." (Someone please return the gone days to me.) While in the first photo, the veteran singer posed with her brother and mother, in the second image, the sister-brother duo was caught in a candid moment.

Alka Yagnik's unseen pic with brother Samir

On Alka Yagnik's birthday, another picture of the Dekha Hai Pehli Baar singer with Bappi Lahiri also surfaced on the internet. The photo was shared by Alka's brother Samir in November 2020. The duo posed with Bappi Lahiri at his residence. Samir expressed it's always overwhelming to meet Bappi. Interestingly, Alka and Samir went to meet the Tamma Tamma Again singer on his birthday. Samir went to call Lahiri, a musical genius and the warmest soul. Alka also reposted the same photo and remarked that it's always so heartwarming to meet him and his wife.

Alka Yagnik's songs

Alka Yagnik lent her voice to a slew of songs in Bollywood during the 90s. In 2020, Alka voiced the song titled Mirchi Lagi Toh â€‹from Varun Dhawanâ€‹ and Sara Ali Khanâ€‹'s movie, Coolie No. 1. She voiced it along with â€‹Kumar Sanuâ€‹. As of today, the peppy number has surpassed 98M views on YouTube.

Some of Alka's songs like Ladki Badi Anjani Hai, Aye Mere Humsafar, Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai, among others remain immensely popular even today. As the singer is celebrating her 65th birthday on Saturday, wishes have been pouring in on social media. "Happy birthday to you the melody Queen Alka Yagnik, The wonderful talented singer of '90s...No other female singers can compete with you," read a user's tweet on the micro-blogging platform.