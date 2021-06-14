On Disha Patani's Birthday, Fans Donate Food To Homeless Kids And Feed Animals

Disha Patani celebrated her 28th birthday on June 13, 2021, Sunday. As wishes were pouring in for the actor, her fan pages celebrated Disha Patani's birthday by feeding homeless kids and animals. One of these fan pages took to their Instagram handle and shared a video of their donation drive under Disha Patani's name. The user also penned a heartfelt note wishing Disha Patani. The actor went gaga over the initiative and reposted the video on her Instagram Stories, expressing her gratitude.

On Disha Patani's birthday, fans turn Good Samaritans

As seen in Disha Patani's Instagram fan page video, netizens donated food to homeless kids and celebrated the actor's birthday with a huge red cake. As the video progressed, the users were seen feeding street dogs and cows. Wishing Disha Patani through social media post, the user wrote, "Happy birthday @dishapataniBeing your fan from the past 4-5 years has only made us love you more and more".

The fan further added, "Seeing you evolve from the beginning to where you are right now makes us really happy to be following you as our idol". The fan page penned, "You have many qualities that motivate us but one thing that we love the most about you is your caring and loving nature. "So on your this birthday here's our way of showering our love and happiness on you Thank you D for inspiring us to help the society and animals. Keep shining, spreading hotness, happiness and love everywhere", the user concluded.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff celebrate the former's birthday

Disha Patani celebrated her birthday with Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff. On June 13, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of pics from her birthday celebration. Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff surprised the actor with an adorable anime cake. They got Disha a Naruto and Hinata kissing cake. Further, Disha Patani shared selfies with Tiger and Krishna. On her birthday, the actor stunned in a white netted corset top and sported a ripped denim pant.

IMAGE: DISHA PATANI'S INSTAGRAM

