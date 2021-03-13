On Farida Jalal's Birthday, Here's A Quiz You Can Take Part In

Bollywood actor Farida Jalal has been part of the entertainment industry for more than two decades. She worked in plenty of films and TV shows. Her work in the industry has helped her garner several accolades throughout her career. Farida Jalal is turning 72 on March 14, 2021. On the occasion of Farida Jalal's birthday, here’s a Farida Jalal quiz you can take.
Farida Jalal Quiz
1. What was Farida Jalal’s debut Bollywood film?
a. Taqdeer
b. Henna
c. Buniyaad
d. Bobby
2. In which Bollywood film did Farida Jalal play Kajol’s mother?
a. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
b. Paras
c. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
d. Raja Hindustani
3. Who was Farida Jalal’s co-star in the film Aradhana?
a. Dilip Kumar
b. Kishore Kumar
c. Rajesh Khanna
d. Sunil Dutt
4. Which one of Farida Jalal’s movies received the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi?
a. Mammo
b. Majboor
c. Paras
d. Dil To Pagal Hai
5. In which Bollywood film did Farida Jalal star opposite her late husband Tabrez Barmavar?
a. Mahal
b. Puraskar
c. Naya Raasta
d. Jeevan Rekha
6. In which year did Farida Jalal’s first English independent film, A Gran Plan release?
a. 2011
b. 2017
c. 2012
d. 2010
7. In which of these TV shows did Bollywood actor Shruti Seth play Farida Jalal’s granddaughter’s role?
a. Mammo
b. Balika Vadhu
c. Shararat
d. Yaariyan
8. With which two Bollywood actors did Farida Jalal co-host the 2005 Filmfare Awards?
a. Anushka Sharma and Ranbir Kapoor
b. Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan
c. Saif Ali Khan and Sonali Bendre
d. Kajol and Karan Johar
9. For which film did Farida Jalal receive the Bengal Film Journalists Association Best Actress Award?
a. Mammo
b. Paras
c. Aaradhana
d. Henna
10. Which of these awards did Farida Jalal win for her role in the 1995 film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge?
a. The National Film Award for Best Supporting Role (Actress)
b. Filmfare Best Supporting Actress
c. Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Supporting Actress
d. Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actress
Answers
1. a. Taqdeer
2. c. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
3. c. Rajesh Khanna
4. a. Mammo
5. d. Jeevan Rekha
6. c. 2012
7. c. Shararat
8. c. Saif Ali Khan and Sonali Bendre
9. a. Mammo
10. b. Filmfare Best Supporting Actress
