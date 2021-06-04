On Neena Gupta's Birthday, Ekta Kapoor Wishes The Actor By Calling Her A 'path Breaker'

Bollywood actor Neena Gupta ringed in her 62nd birthday on Friday, June 4. As the Badhaai Ho actor turned a year older, she received a plethora of wishes from her family, friends and fans. Among those is producer Ekta Kapoor who took to her Instagram stories to pen a sweet note for Neena Gupta's birthday.

Ekta Kapoor's wish for Neena Gupta

Ekta Kapoor reposted a picture that was shared by Neena Gupta's daughter Masaba on her Instagram feed. The picture posted is a close up of the Panga actor giving a fun pose to the camera. Along with the picture, Ekta Kapoor wrote, "Happy Birthday Neena Gupta. You are a pathbreaker and an inspiration." Check out Ekta Kapoor's Instagram story below.

Neena Gupta and Ekta Kapoor had previously worked together in the 2018 movie Veere Di Wedding and will soon be seen in Balaji Telefilm's upcoming project Goodbye marking their second collaboration with each other.

A look at Neena Gupta's movies and upcoming projects

Neena Gupta was last seen in the movie Sardar Ka Grandson on Netflix in which she played the role of Sardar, the grandmother. The movie also starred Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari. The plot of the film revolves around the life of Amreek Singh (Arjun Kapoor) who aims to reunite his ailing grandmother with her ancestral home that is in Lahore, Pakistan but his entire mission turns into a cross-border affair that gets complicated with every step. The actor was also a part of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor's Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar in which she played the role of a naive Punjabi woman who rents her house to Parineeti and Arjun's characters in the movie.

Neena Gupta will next be seen in 83, Dial 100 and Gwalior. She will also be seen in the OTT space with the second season of Masaba Masaba expected to release on Netflix by 2022. She also has Amazon Prime Video's Panchayat 2 in the pipeline. Apart from this, Neena Gupta also wrote her biography during the lockdown, titled Sach Kahu Toh, the actor's autobiography is available for pre-order and will be releasing on June 14.

IMAGE: EKTA KAPOOR AND NEENA GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.