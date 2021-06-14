Last Updated:

On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary, Fans Take To Social Media To Demand 'justice'

Sushant Singh Rajput was the top trend on his first death anniversary as fans demanded 'justice' over his mysterious demise and termed it as a 'black day'.

Written By
Joel Kurian
Sushant Singh Rajput, SSR

Image: Sushant Singh Rajput/Facebook


One of the shocking events witnessed in the Indian film industry in recent years, the death of Sushant Singh Rajput completed a year on Monday. Netizens paid tributes to the late actor in different ways, hailing his achievements, talent and sharing his memorable moments, making him the top trending topic on Twitter. However, one section expressed their demand for ‘justice for SSR’ and called it a ‘black day.’

Sushant Singh Rajput No 1 trend on death anniversary, netizens demand justice

Netizens wrote that it had been one year since Sushant’s death, and asked when will he get justice. Calling him an ‘innocent soul’, ‘angel of light’ and ‘inspiration’ and sharing that they missed him, they termed it as a ‘black day.’ Stating that he was ‘brutally murdered’, they wrote ‘Sushant justice matters’ and that they deserved to know the 'truth' of the death.

  

Sushant was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14 last year. While the police termed it as a ‘suicide’, the incident became a huge talking point with various alleged ‘loopholes’ coming to the fore. Not just netizens posting pictures and videos from the scene of death and the visuals at the building Mount Blanc to state that something was amiss, even celebrities and associates of Sushant also raised questions.

READ | Tahir Raj Bhasin remembers Sushant Singh Rajput, says 'he was so much bigger than movies'

While celebs like Shekhar Suman did not mince words in calling it a 'murder', others like Ankita Lokhande, who was also his ex-girlfriend, hit out at the 'depression' angle being linked to his death. 

After Mumbai Police’s initial investigation of the case, Bihar Police took over the probe after Sushant’s father approached them and an FIR was filed against Rhea Chakraborty and others. On Bihar government’s plea alleging ‘lack of co-operation’ in Mumbai, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI investigation into the case on August 19. No major update has been shared by the agency since then, while ED probed the financial transactions and NCB cracked down on a drug racket linked to Sushant’s death, that led to the questioning and arrests of Rhea, and many others linked to Sushant, as well as celebrities.

READ | Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka 'devastated' after Delhi HC order on father's plea

READ | 'Nyay: The Justice' based on Sushant Singh Rajput's life? Here's all you need to know
READ | Sushant Singh Rajput fans attack IMDb rating of 'Nyay: The Justice' as trailer releases

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT