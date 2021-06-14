On Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary, Fans Take To Social Media To Demand 'justice'

One of the shocking events witnessed in the Indian film industry in recent years, the death of Sushant Singh Rajput completed a year on Monday. Netizens paid tributes to the late actor in different ways, hailing his achievements, talent and sharing his memorable moments, making him the top trending topic on Twitter. However, one section expressed their demand for ‘justice for SSR’ and called it a ‘black day.’

Sushant Singh Rajput No 1 trend on death anniversary, netizens demand justice

Netizens wrote that it had been one year since Sushant’s death, and asked when will he get justice. Calling him an ‘innocent soul’, ‘angel of light’ and ‘inspiration’ and sharing that they missed him, they termed it as a ‘black day.’ Stating that he was ‘brutally murdered’, they wrote ‘Sushant justice matters’ and that they deserved to know the 'truth' of the death.

#SushantSinghRajput . When he will get justice? pic.twitter.com/Y1GrcCqjP9



SUSHANT JUSTICE MATTERS — SUSHANT JUSTICE MATTERS Nitin Sharma 🇮🇳 (@Allpha_Bravo) June 14, 2021

We miss u sir. today is a black day for us #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/wiXE5bAZuG — Vivekananda (@Vivekan38028636) June 14, 2021

He is our angel of light

Guiding,inspiring and motivating us

Every step of the way.

He lives in each one of us

Sushant Singh Rajput 💓#SushantSinghRajput

SUSHANT JUSTICE MATTERS⚖️ pic.twitter.com/9oGJL8B2We — Mercury Ki Cen💫🪐 🔭🦋🇮🇳 (@CenchestinyM) June 14, 2021

Sushant was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home in Bandra, Mumbai on June 14 last year. While the police termed it as a ‘suicide’, the incident became a huge talking point with various alleged ‘loopholes’ coming to the fore. Not just netizens posting pictures and videos from the scene of death and the visuals at the building Mount Blanc to state that something was amiss, even celebrities and associates of Sushant also raised questions.

While celebs like Shekhar Suman did not mince words in calling it a 'murder', others like Ankita Lokhande, who was also his ex-girlfriend, hit out at the 'depression' angle being linked to his death.

After Mumbai Police’s initial investigation of the case, Bihar Police took over the probe after Sushant’s father approached them and an FIR was filed against Rhea Chakraborty and others. On Bihar government’s plea alleging ‘lack of co-operation’ in Mumbai, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI investigation into the case on August 19. No major update has been shared by the agency since then, while ED probed the financial transactions and NCB cracked down on a drug racket linked to Sushant’s death, that led to the questioning and arrests of Rhea, and many others linked to Sushant, as well as celebrities.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.