Last Updated:

On The Occasion Of Jeetendra's Birthday, Fans Share His Throwback Pictures On Social Media

Fans have been sharing some of the most popular throwback picture on the occasion of Jeetendra's birthday, showering the veteran actor with their wishes

Written By
Anurag Sharma
Source: 'Jeetendra_fan_' Instagram

Source: 'Jeetendra_fan_' Instagram


Jeetendra is regarded as one of the most veteran and evergreen actors in the film industry. He has worked in dozens of hit films during the course of his long career and has built a loyal fanbase of his own. April 7 marks his birthday and the actor has now turned 79 years of age. Just like every year, netizens have been sending a barrage of messages to wish him on the special occasion. They have flooded social media with a number of his old throwback photos, reminiscing about the era when he was in his prime.

READ | Jeetendra's birthday quiz: How well do you know the veteran star's filmography?

Fans share throwback pictures on Jeetendra’s birthday

Social media has become a consistent platform where fans often wish their favourite film stars on their birthdays and also share some of their popular photos and videos. Jeetendra’s loyal fans have also taken to social media to share some of his old throwback pictures while wishing him health and happiness on his birthday. They talked about how his movies have entertained them and even shared their personal favourites among his popular films and songs. Many of the pictures that they shared were from his hit films. 

READ | Ekta Kapoor wishes dad Jeetendra on his birthday, says 'you are the wind beneath my wings'

Many of the throwback photos posted of him have been taken from some of his famous photo shoots from the time when he was a young man. Fans also reminisced about how some of his biggest hits majorly influenced his career and made him one of the top stars of the film industry that he is known as today. Some of these pictures even had other famous celebrities of Bollywood, including Sridevi and Dharmendra. The list also had a rare photo of his entire family, where his children Tusshar and Ekta visibly look in their teens. 

Jeetendra established himself as an actor way back in 1960 with the film Geet Gaya Patharon Ne. A number of prestigious awards have been bestowed upon him for his contribution to Hindi films. This includes a Zee Cine Award for Lifetime Achievement and many others. Both his children Ekta and Tusshar eventually followed his footsteps in films and have established their own identities in the entertainment world.  

 

  • Promo image courtesy: 'Jeetendra_fan_' Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT