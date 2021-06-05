On World Environment Day, Kareena, Kangana, Alia, Ayushmann, Others Have Message For You

As World Environment Day was celebrated across the globe, celebrities of the film industry also expressed their love for the Earth, and spoke on ways to nurture and protect it. Right from the importance of planting trees to conscious clothing, there were many aspects that they touched upon. Kangana Ranaut, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Raveena Tandon, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Hema Malini, Sidharth Malhotra, Raveena Tandon, Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan were among the celebrities who marked the occasion.

Bollywood stars mark World Environment Day

Kangana Ranaut wrote that one’s feelings were ‘directly proportional’ to the equation with the planet and urged her followers to ‘love her back.’

Alia Bhatt shared a photo with a child and wrote ‘We all are children of Mother Earth’ as she wished her fans for World Environment Day. The actor threw light on conscious clothing in partnership with a brand.

For Kareena Kapoor Khan, the World Environment Day message was to ‘protect’, ‘heal’ and ‘love’ as she posted a video of son Taimur’s playful moments in the sand.

Ayushmann Khurrana had an interesting trivia to share an occasion. He posted pics from Khasi Hills, from the shooting of the movie Anek in North East’. The actor shared that a trek of a kilometre at this place would lead to the shooting spot, which was not an easy journey. He wrote that recently 100-million years old fossils of dinosaurs were found at the same spot.

Ayushmann shared that the nation had many such untouched destinations and shared that it was important to preserve these ‘precious’ places.

Kriti Sanon posted stunning snaps with wildlife to send across the message of protecting the environment.

Varun Dhawan shared a video of walking on a narrow piece of land between water bodies and near the mountain, from Arunachal Pradesh as Musafir Hoon Yaaro played in the background.

Sidharth Malhotra posted a snap of him feeding a bird, while dressed in cycling gear, as he shared a quote by John Burroughs: “I go to nature to be soothed and healed, and to have my senses put in order.”

Raveena Tandon hoped for the nation to breathe healthy, having clean air in our lungs and being free of pollution and viruses.

Madhuri Dixit wrote that one must not take the beauty of mother earth for granted.

Hema Malini posted pictures where she was seen watering the plants as she urged all to plant trees to replaces ones being ‘senselessly cut down’ in the name of progress.

