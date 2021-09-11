'Oonchai': Danny Denzongpa, Sarika Join Amitabh & Parineeti In Sooraj Barjatya's Next

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya, who is known for classic family dramas such as Hum Aapke Hain Koun.! and Hum Saath Saath Hai, is currently gearing up for his seventh directorial venture, Oonchai, in Nepal from the month of October this year. The ensemble cast of the film keeps getting bigger and better with the newest addition. According to Pinkvilla, the film that stars Amitabh Bachchan and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles and the helmer have also roped in Danny Denzongpa and Sarika. Read on to know more.

Danny Denzongpa, Sarika join Amitabh Bachchan in Oonchai

Oonchai, which is set to go on floors next month, will star Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. Reportedly, veteran actors Danny Denzongpa and Sarika are the newest addition to this ensemble. The film is a tale of the friendship of four 60-plus aged friends.

Bachchan, Irani, Kher, and Denzongpa are said to be playing the character of the four friends. In the upcoming slice of a life story, Gupta, Sarika, and Chopra will be seen playing pivotal roles. However, the details of their characters are still kept under wraps. The report suggests Chopra will 'be the light of the film.'

The film is backed by the banner Rajshri Production. Oonchai will be going on floors in Nepal in October this year with a 40-day schedule. The cast and crew members will also be filming in Mumbai and Delhi before calling it a wrap. The filmmakers are aiming to complete the shoot by March 2022.

Reportedly, the 56-year-old director will begin the pre-production of his ambitious marriage drama soon after completing the shoot of Oonchai. Barjatiya's next project is said to be a tale of a married couple and is set against the backdrop of nuclear families. The project is currently in the pre-productional stage.

Furthermore, the Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo director's son, Avnish, is also gearing up for his directorial debut with a film that is based on the concept of a destination wedding. The film will also be launching veteran actor Sunny Deol's younger son, Rajveer Deol. It is expected to take off early in 2022.

Introducing my grandson #RajveerDeol to the world of cinema along with #Avnishbarjatya directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and Godbless✨❤️#Rajshrifilms #barjatyas #Deols #RajveerDeol pic.twitter.com/59Yi21t8pR — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) March 31, 2021

(IMAGE CREDITS: DANNY DENZONGPA/ #SARIKA'S INSTAGRAM)