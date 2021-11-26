OTT Binge: From 'Chhorii' To 'Hiccups & Hookups', New Shows & Films To Watch This Weekend

The forthcoming weekend, there is a plethora of new shows and films arriving on different online streaming platforms. The OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony Liv, ZeeTV, and others are introducing several highly-anticipated shows and films that would be a perfect time for one to curl up in a blanket and have a cinematic experience at home!

List of new shows & films to watch this weekend

Bro

Helmed by: Cartik Tuplani

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Avika Gor, Sai Ronak, Sanjana Sarathy

Language: Telugu

Streamer: SonyLIV

Release Date: November 26, 2021

The plot of the film is about a man who leaves for a distant land in order to earn money for the treatment of his sick sister. It’s already difficult for him to stay away from his physically distressed sister. The young girl passes away and the man comes back to set on another journey to pick up a fragment of his broken life. The film is a rough adaptation of Sachin Kundalkar’s Marathi film, Happy journey.

Chhorii

Helmed by: Vishal Julia

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj

Language: Hindi

Streamer: Amazon Prime Video

Release Date: November 26, 2021

Chhorrii is a remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi. With one already getting a taste of the horror in store, Chhorii promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that viewers surely would not want to miss out on. The plot revolves around a pregnant woman, who moves into a new house with her husband. The house, however, turns out to be haunted.

Hiccups and hookups

Helmed by: Knarr Koharry

Cast: Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar, Shinova

Language: English / Hindi

Streamer: Lions Gate Play

Release Date: November 26, 2021

Hiccups & Hookups comes as Lionsgate Play's first Indian original show. The plot focuses on a newly separated single mother, who lives with her brother and daughter. The cheeky series gives a peek into the 'new Rao family' in town, with their sensational trio showcasing how families really act in the comfort of their homes. It invites the audience to introspect their own dinner table conversations, wherein one often skips talking about the real issues in their lives. The show busts the myth by redefining the familial structure where every 'off the table' topic is voiced out freely between generations.

Republic

Helmed by: Deva Cutter

Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu

Language: Telugu

Streamer: Zee5

Release Date: November 26, 2021

Sai Dharam Tej's Republic is a political drama that revolves around an honest IAS officer's efforts to uphold the basic tenets of the Indian continuation. Tej's character stands up against corrupt politicians, who want to stage a riot for their personal agenda.

A Castle for Christmas

Helmed by: Mary Lambert

Cast: Brooke Sheilds, Cary Elwes, Vanessa Grasse, Andi Oshi

Language: English

Streamer: Netflix

Release Date: November 26, 2021

The plot revolves around a successful romcom novelist, who comes under fire by her fans since choosing to kill off her protagonist’s love interest. An on-air breakdown on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' makes her rethink her creative pursuits and hightail it to Dun Dunbar, a town in Scotland where lies the castle where she was raised. The author hopes that this trip will allow her to reconnect with her family history and work in anonymity. But when she arrives, she is greeted by many unexpected surprises.

