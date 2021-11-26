OTT Binge: From 'Chhorii' To 'Hiccups & Hookups', New Shows & Films To Watch This Weekend

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/@nushrrattbharuccha/@saidharamtej
The forthcoming weekend, there is a plethora of new shows and films arriving on different online streaming platforms. The OTT platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Sony Liv, ZeeTV, and others are introducing several highly-anticipated shows and films that would be a perfect time for one to curl up in a blanket and have a cinematic experience at home!
Helmed by: Cartik Tuplani
Cast: Naveen Chandra, Avika Gor, Sai Ronak, Sanjana Sarathy
Language: Telugu
Streamer: SonyLIV
Release Date: November 26, 2021
The plot of the film is about a man who leaves for a distant land in order to earn money for the treatment of his sick sister. It’s already difficult for him to stay away from his physically distressed sister. The young girl passes away and the man comes back to set on another journey to pick up a fragment of his broken life. The film is a rough adaptation of Sachin Kundalkar’s Marathi film, Happy journey.
Helmed by: Vishal Julia
Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj
Language: Hindi
Streamer: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: November 26, 2021
Chhorrii is a remake of the Marathi film Lapachhapi. With one already getting a taste of the horror in store, Chhorii promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that viewers surely would not want to miss out on. The plot revolves around a pregnant woman, who moves into a new house with her husband. The house, however, turns out to be haunted.
Helmed by: Knarr Koharry
Cast: Lara Dutta, Prateik Babbar, Shinova
Language: English / Hindi
Streamer: Lions Gate Play
Release Date: November 26, 2021
Hiccups & Hookups comes as Lionsgate Play's first Indian original show. The plot focuses on a newly separated single mother, who lives with her brother and daughter. The cheeky series gives a peek into the 'new Rao family' in town, with their sensational trio showcasing how families really act in the comfort of their homes. It invites the audience to introspect their own dinner table conversations, wherein one often skips talking about the real issues in their lives. The show busts the myth by redefining the familial structure where every 'off the table' topic is voiced out freely between generations.
Helmed by: Deva Cutter
Cast: Sai Dharam Tej, Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu
Language: Telugu
Streamer: Zee5
Release Date: November 26, 2021
Sai Dharam Tej's Republic is a political drama that revolves around an honest IAS officer's efforts to uphold the basic tenets of the Indian continuation. Tej's character stands up against corrupt politicians, who want to stage a riot for their personal agenda.
Helmed by: Mary Lambert
Cast: Brooke Sheilds, Cary Elwes, Vanessa Grasse, Andi Oshi
Language: English
Streamer: Netflix
Release Date: November 26, 2021
The plot revolves around a successful romcom novelist, who comes under fire by her fans since choosing to kill off her protagonist’s love interest. An on-air breakdown on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' makes her rethink her creative pursuits and hightail it to Dun Dunbar, a town in Scotland where lies the castle where she was raised. The author hopes that this trip will allow her to reconnect with her family history and work in anonymity. But when she arrives, she is greeted by many unexpected surprises.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.