'Paani Paani' Song Review: Jacqueline Fernandez And Badshah Sizzle In Dance Number; Watch

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez once again collaborated with rapper Badshah for their new song, Paani Paani. The much-awaited music video was released on June 9 and it is aesthetically pleasing. The song is written and composed by Badshah and sung by both Badshah and Aastha Gill. While showing the beautifully rustic city of Jaisalmer, Badshah and Jacqueline's chemistry added more to the song.

A look at Paani Paani song review

The video starts with the scene of sand dunes where Jacqueline is standing while wearing a traditional black outfit. The song then moves to the palace where the duo can be seen standing in the backdrop of a sunset. It then moves to the actor who performs the signature step as the lyrics go, "Mai Paani Paani Paani hogayi". She also looks up to see that Badshah is staring at her while standing on the balcony.

This is followed by Badshah's verse and the scene changes to the desert where Jacqueline is seen sitting on a horse. The other half of the video balances the warm effect of the first half. In the second half, Jacqueline is seen dancing while she is surrounded by water. She is seen sporting a red glittery blouse along with a similar skirt. With the backdrop of blue historical walls, the actor showcases her dance skills while wearing blue attire and is later joined by the rapper. The video ends with the duo finally getting together.

The lyrics of the song focuses on how a woman feels after her lover looks at her. Badshah's rap and Aastha Gill's melodious voice added charm to the lyrics. Watch the music video.

Within no time, the fans flooded the comment section with their reviews. Some of them appreciated the singers whereas others talked about the actor. Take a look at what fans think about the song.

(Image Courtesy: Paani Paani song on YouTube)

Talking about the composer, Badshah has always experimented with new sounds and celebrated the varied landscape of India and its deep-rooted folk cultures and dances. With this song, Paani Paani, the rapper refreshes the soundscape with the romance of the strings of the Rajasthani Rawanhatta and the Kalbeliya Folk Dance. Jacqueline Fernandez's appearance in traditional attire and the peppy music with the touch of Indian tune makes this the perfect summer song.



