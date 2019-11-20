Pagalpanti: Here Are Some Of Anees Bazmee's Best Comedy Movies

Anees Bazmee, a renowned Indian film director, writer and producer is known for his great contribution to the Hindi cinema. In a career spanning over three and a half decades, he has written and directed more than 60 films in Hindi, Tamil and Marathi across varied genres. Anees Bazmee's upcoming directorial Pagalpanti is currently on the way. In his three-decade career, Anees Bazmee has worked with various directors, including David Dhawan, and delivered successful comedy films.

Here are some of the best Bollywood comedy films written and directed by Anees Bazmee

1. Aankhen

Aankhen is a 1993 comedy-thriller directed by David Dhawan. Anees Bazmee penned the screenplay of the Govinda-Chunky Pandey starrer, which became the highest-grossing Bollywood film of 1993. The film catapulted both David Dhawan and Anees Bazmee in the league of the top commercial filmmakers and was loved by audiences for Govinda's terrific comic timing and the amazing chartbusters, composed by Bappi Lahiri.

2. Deewana Mastana

Deewana Mastana is one of the most popular films of the 1990s. Directed by David Dhawan, the film saw Anil Kapoor as the suave thief Raj and Govinda in a scene-stealing turn as naive man-child Bunnu vying for the attention of Dr Neha, played by Juhi Chawla. The film was written by Anees Bazmee and produced by Manmohan Desai's son, Ketan Desai. Film lovers still watch Deewana Mastana for its hilarious comedy and Anil and Govinda's interesting game of one-upmanship.

3. No Entry

No Entry was a multi-starrer film that was written and directed by Anees Bazmee and released in 2005. The film is a remake of the 2002 Tamil film Charlie Chaplin and features Salman Khan, Fardeen Khan and Anil Kapoor as a trio of philandering husbands. Esha Deol, Celina Jaitley and Lara Dutta play the wives respectively and Bipasha Basu also features in the film. The film was a blockbuster at the box-office and Anil Kapoor's comic performance was lauded by film lovers.

