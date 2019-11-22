The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Pagalpanti Review: Fans Call It An Entertainer With Endless Laughter And Comedy Puns

Bollywood News

Pagalpanti hit the theatres on Friday, November 22; here's a look at what fans have reviewed about the Anees Bazmee directorial

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
pagalpanti review

Pagalpanti star cast has promoted their comedy entertainer on every possible social platform. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie has a power-packed cast of John Abraham, Ileana D’cruz, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and many more. The hype about their promotion journey had intrigued the audience to watch the film. Speaking of which, Pagalpanti hit the theatres on November 22, and fans have gushed to share their comments about the film on social media.

Pagalpanti movie review by fans

According to the reviews circulating over the internet, Pagalpanti movie takes you on a comical ride. In the film, John Abraham’s character Raj declares that it is not necessary that everything happening around has a meaning attached to it. Perhaps, this is what the plot of the movie is all about. A compilation of comedy puns and funny dialogues, Pagalpanti also has a series of lively songs. John Abraham and Pulkit Samrat’s goofy characters have received positive comments from the audience. The movie also has some beautiful picturesque and action sequences. With a huge cast, most of the scenes in the film ignites an instant peal of laughter, wrote a fan on social media.

Check out how fans reacted to Pagalpanti

Read | Pagalpanti Director Anees Bazmee Talks About A Potential Sequel

Read | Pagalpanti Trailer: Anil Kapoor's Film To Take You On A Comical Ride

Read | Pagalpanti Director Anees Bazmee Talks About A Potential Sequel

Read | Anil Kapoor Shares The Last Day Pic From The Promotions Of Pagalpanti

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG