Pakistan Authorities Determine The Price Of Raj Kapoor's & Dilip Kumar's Houses

Pakistan is where the ancestral homes of some of the most prominent families of the Hindi film fraternity are situated. Two examples of the same are Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar. As per the reports that have been surfacing online, Raj Kapoor's ancestral house and Dilip Kumar's home in Pakistan have received a valuation from the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. As per an article on The Daily Pioneer, the local government has put a price tag of Rupees 1,50,00,000 on Raj Kapoor's haveli (Which is known as the Kapoor Haveli) in Pakistan. Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Peshwar, on the other hand, has received a valuation of Rs. 80,56,000.

Also Read: Anupam Kher Posts An Adorable Picture Of His Latest Book's Youngest Reader

Here are some images of Raj Kapoor's haveli in Pakistan (A structure which is reportedly 6-stories-tall)

Take a look at them right here:

#KapoorHaveli: A residential building in #Peshawar which was home of one generation of the #Kapoorfamily of #India.

Constructed before IndoPak partition between 1918 and 1922, by Dewan Basheswarnath Kapoor, father of #PrithvirajKapoor#GoodMorningWorld pic.twitter.com/8L8Iu4GQzc — Pakistan in Pictures (@Pakistaninpics) February 23, 2018

As one can see, Raj Kapoor's ancestral house has the traditional white-and-green finish throughout the structure. The famous Kapoor Haveli is a landmark location in Peshawar. The construction of Raj Kapoor's haveli in Pakistan could be dated back to the year 1918, nearly three decades prior to the partition.

Additionally, here are some pictures of Dilip Kumar's home in Pakistan,

Here is a look at Dilip Kumar's ancestral house for all to see:

Also Read: See Emraan Hashmi's Witty Reaction After A Student Names Him And Sunny Leone As Parents

It so happened that back in 2014, under the Peshawar Revival Plan, the provincial government at the time had decided that the houses of the two legendary families will be converted into museums. Dilip Kumar had even applauded the decision. Upon learning about the same, the Tragedy King of Bollywood expressed his desire of seeing his ancestral home one more time prior to the conversion. That's when the images that could be seen above were released by a journalist named Shiraz Hassan. Upon seeing the images, Kumar expressed his gratitude via the tweet that can be found below.

Also Read: Mira Kapoor Takes A Cheeky Dig At The Restrictions On The Number Of Guests In Weddings

Thank you for sharing this. Requesting all in #Peshawar to share photos of my ancestral house (if you’ve clicked the pic) and tag #DilipKumar https://t.co/bB4Xp4IrUB — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) September 30, 2020

Also Read: Sonu Sood Mortgages 8 Properties To Raise Rs 10 Crore For The Needy: Reports

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.