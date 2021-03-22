Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Box Office Collection - The Lifetime Earnings Of Karan Deol Debut Film

The 2019 romance film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas marked the debut of Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and actor Sahher Bambba. The movie is directed by Sunny Deol and was released on September 20, 2019. The movie was released on 1150 screens all over India. The movie stars Sachin Khedekar, Simone Singh, Aakash Ahuja, and Meghana Malik in supporting roles. Read on to know about the box office performance of this film.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Box Office Collection

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas received mostly mixed reviews upon its release. The debutant actors were praised for their acting and on-screen chemistry, but the story was heavily criticized for the lack of proper pace and writing. The title track of the film, however, was widely received by the fans.

The movie was made on a budget of Rs. 60 Crores. According to Box Office India, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas earnings were chalked to a meager Rs. 10.03 crores worldwide collection. The first-day earnings of the film were Rs. 1.15 Crores whereas the weekend collection was Rs. 4.15 Crores. The movie earned only Rs. 57 Lakh in worldwide earnings, and only Rs. 9.46 crores in India. The movie was declared a box office failure.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas plot and filming locations

The movie tells the tumultuous love story between a vlogger from Delhi, Saher Sethi, and Karan Sehgal, the owner of Camp Unjhi Dhar in Manali. Saher goes with an intention to reveal that the solo trip is a scam, but after her solo trip, she finds that that is not the case. She and Karan end up falling in love with each other during the trip. Saher has a boyfriend back home, Viren, who is the son of a minister. The story soon wanders off into drama. But as all stories go, the viewers get the typical happy ending of the lead reunited and married.

The movie was filmed in New Delhi, the Manali region, and several spots in Himachal Pradesh like the Rohtang Pass, Spiti Valley, Kunzum Pass, Chandra Taal, etc. The Pir Panajl mountain range served as the basic station for most of the filming. A special sequence was also shot at the Buddh International Circuit in NCR.