Palak Tiwari On 'double-edged Beauty Standards' In Industry, 'Not A Standard Set By Us...'

Actor Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari gained quite a good fame in the industry after featuring in Harrdy Sandhu's music video, Bijlee Bijlee. Not just for her acting in the song but Palak was lauded for her looks too. The actor, who claims a good fanbase on Instagram, often shares glimpses of her stunning photoshoots on social media.

As per the recent development, Palak opened up about the double-edged beauty standards that are set by the entertainment industry. Take a look at what she said here:

Palak Tiwari opens up on 'double-edged beauty standards' in the industry

In a chat with Bollywood Hungama, Palak was asked about the importance of grooming oneself. Responding to it, the actor pointed out at the Hindi entertainment industry and said that grooming helps with self-confidence 'especially in an industry where you always have to be the best version of yourself.'

Breaking her silence on the double standards of beauty that are often set by the audience for actors, she stated that people speak too much about how actors need to be presentable, adding, 'but at the same time there’s so much contradictory conversation that actors, especially budding actors and actresses are setting an almost unattainable standard of beauty.'

'If you have surgeries, then...': Palak

The actor further stated that it's not a standard set by the actors but instead by the audiences for them. Explaining her statement, the 22-years-star said, "If you have these surgeries and all that, they have things to say about it, but if you don’t (get those things done), then you are unadorned, and not ready." She said that one can never please an audience with grooming because they will portray their insecurities to you.

She mentioned that grooming in this industry largely means that you feel your best self, adding, "no matter how low you are feeling, you have to always appear exuberant about things, and be vivacious".

Image: Instagram/@palaktiwarii