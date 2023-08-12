Pankaj Tripathi Recalls Being Stabbed By Hrithik Roshan In Agneepath: Had A Blackout...

Pankaj Tripathi is busy promoting his recently released film OMG 2, starring Akshay Kumar and Yami Gautam. During one such promotional interaction, the actor recalled shooting for his death scene in Hrithik Roshan's Agneepath (2012). In the film, he played the sidekick of Sanjay Dutt's character Kaancha Cheena.

3 things you need to know

Pankaj Tripathi played the role of Surya in Agneepath (2012).

Hrithik Roshan and Priyanka Chopra played the lead in the film.

The film was helmed by Karan Malhotra.

Pankaj Tripathi fainted when Hrithik Roshan stabbed him

Speaking to Mashable India, the actor recalled that when he was shooting for his death scene in Agneepath, he fainted. He shared that Hrithik had to stab him three to four times since he had no idea how a person feels when stabbed, the actor held his breath. "I held my breath because I didn’t know how a person felt when he is stabbed. So, if you watch that scene closely, you will see my eyes are completely red,” continued the actor.

Pankaj Tripathi added that he didn't realise and held his breath for too long, resulting in getting fainted. Recalling the incident, Tripathi said, “I remember in the second or third take, I fainted and fell. While the camera was rolling, I had a blackout and I fell because I must have held my breath for too long. So, a few people came to pick me up and when I woke up, I saw so many people surrounding me.”

Agneepath was the remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1990's Agneepath. Owing to his performance, Big B won the National Award in the Best Actor category.

Pankaj Tripathi on OMG 2

Speaking to PTI, the actor opened up on his recently released film OMG 2 and said it revolves around the issues of teenagers and towards the end, the film talks about sex education. "The film is entertaining and towards the end it gives you a social message, it is an important message," the actor said.