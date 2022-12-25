Pankaj Tripathi Unveils First Look As Atal Bihari Vajpayee For 'Main Atal Hoon'

On the 98th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, actor Pankaj Tripathi unveiled the first look of his upcoming film 'Main Atal Hoon' where he will be essaying the role of the late Prime Minister.

Taking to Instagram, Pankaj Tripathi shared the first look of the film saying, "I know that it is necessary for me to work on my personality with restraint in order to make 'Atal' ji's personality come true on screen. I have firm faith that I will be able to do justice to my new role with enthusiasm and morale."



The film is slated to release in December next year and is directed by National Award winning filmmaker Ravi Jadhav.

The biopic will be focus on major events in the life of the legendary leader. The film will be presented by Bhanushali Studios Limited and Legend Studios. The movie is written by Utkarsh Naithani and has music by Salim Sulaiman, with lyrics by Sameer. Sonu Nigam has sang for the film.



Pankaj Tripathi is seen with in a dhoti-kurta and a jacket with prosthetics to resemble Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The video clip that has been shared, introduces him as a Prime Minister, poet, statesman, and a gentleman.

Sharing the video montage, he wrote in Hindi, "I have got this opportunity to portray this rare personality on screen. I am emotional and grateful."



Atal Bihari Vajpayee was an Indian politician who served three terms as the Prime Minister of India, first for a term of 13 days in 1996, then for a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, followed by a full term from 1999 to 2004.

Vajpayee was one of the co-founders and as well as a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was also a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his tributes to Vajpayee on the leader's birth anniversary. He wrote: "Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people."

Tributes to Atal Ji on his Jayanti. His contribution to India is indelible. His leadership and vision motivate millions of people. pic.twitter.com/tDYNKiGXxj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 25, 2022



He also attached a video with the tweet where he is seen paying his tribute to the former Prime Minister.