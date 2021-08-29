Paralympics: Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh Hail Bhavina Patel & Nishad Kumar On Silver Win

On Sunday, Bhavina Patel opened an account for the nation at the mega event by winning a historic silver medal in the women's individual Class 4 Table Tennis. Patel, who ranked World No.12, rose to World No.1. On the same day, India's para-athlete high jumper Nishad Kumar secured a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. The athlete made a jump of 2.06m and went on to create an Asian record as the event turned out to be a good affair for the Indian champ. As soon as Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar secured silver at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, many Bollywood celebs like Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh took to their official social media handles and praised the young champion.

Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh praise Bhavina Patel & Nishad Kumar

Praising Bhavina Patel for his historic win, Kapoor tweeted, "Congratulations @BhavinaPatel6 on the amazing win! '#Tokyo2020' @Paralympics."

Anil Kapoor took to his official Twitter handle and also praised Nishad Kumar for clinching a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. He wrote, "Congratulations on the incredible win @nishad_hj! '#TokyoParalympics.'" He also dropped Nishad's picture where he can be seen flashing his wide genuine smile.

Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh, too, took to his verified Instagram handle and hailed Nishad for his victory. He dropped a still of Nishad's performance at the mega-event and penned a simple yet meaningful caption. He simply wrote, "Glorious." Sharing the post on his IG story, Ranveer added The Prodigy's Invaders Must Die song to his story. Singh also hailed Bhavina Patel for securing silver medal. He wrote, "Yasssss Bhavina" as he shared her stunning picture from her performance at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Earlier, the Sports Authority of India announced the happy news of Silver medalist Nishad Kumar at the mega-event on their Twitter handle. They wrote, "India wins its 2nd medal at '#Tokyo2020' '#Paralympics' @nishad_hj takes home in High Jump T47 Final with a jump of 2.06m, which equals the Asian Record set by him in 2021. What a brilliant performance by Nishad! Many congratulations to our champ!!!"

PV Sindhu also celebrated Bhavina Patel's victory as she shared her joy on Twitter. She dropped Patel's picture and wrote, "Huge congratulations to you @Bhavina59068010 for creating history and winning silver at the '#Paralympics.' We are extremely proud of you and what you have accomplished for our country."

Huge congratulations to you @Bhavina59068010 for creating history and winning silver at the #Paralympics. We are extremely proud of you and what you have accomplished for our country 🇮🇳🙌 pic.twitter.com/IQarRC8rU8 — Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) August 29, 2021

