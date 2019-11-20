Paresh Rawal: Best Dialogues Of The Actor That Prove He Is One Of The Finest

Bollywood actor Paresh Rawal is known for his comic timings and epic dialogue delivery. He is undoubtedly one of the irreplaceable actors in the Indian film industry. The Padma Shri awardee has rocked his movies with his hilarious and unique one-liners. The Andaz Apna Apna actor has aced all kinds of roles — from a deadly villain to comedic Gunghroo.

Here are some of the Paresh Rawal’s iconic dialogues from his movies:

1. Utha le re baba.. utha le.. mere ko nahi.. in dono ko utha le

2. Ye baburao ka style hai

3. Kerela ke karele is bareilly ki barfi banta ja raha hai tu

4. Ramchandra keh gaye natwar se.. ki aisa kalyug aayega .. dance bar mein raas rachega.. casino mein lutt jayega…

5. Wo main mast tel mein fry kar ke… wo main kha gaya…

6. Teja main hoon.. mark idhar hai..

7. Sunday ko aa.. Sunday ko mast nahaa dho ke aa

Also read: Kangana Ranaut: Best Dialogues Of The Star From The Tanu Weds Manu Series

8. Ram ram.. ye patni hai ki panauti hai…

9. Are baba wrong number hai toh uthati kai ko hai re?

10. Aap logo ko upar wale ne bheja toh bheja… lekin bheje mein bheja hi nahi bheja…

11. Tumhari tarah Mahatma Gandhi bahet gaye hote ghar mein.. biwi biwi… beta beta karte hue.. toh tum aaj bhi kisi angrez ke ghar mein latrine saaf kar rahe hote…

12. Khushiyaan kisi ke mohtaj nahi hoti… dosti yunhi ittefaq nahi hoti… kuchh toh maaine honge iss pal ke varna yun hi aapse mulakaat nahi hoti…

Also read: Paresh Rawal: Evergreen Movies Of The 'Hera Pheri' Actor

13. Jahaan dharam hai na.. wahan satya ke liye jagah nahi hain… aur jahaan satya hai.. truth hai.. wahan dharam ki zarurat hi nahi hai…

14. Chaalis saal ki shaadi shuda zindagi ke baad, bhagwaan… pati patni ko sirf goli maar sakta hai seeti nahi…

15. Agar subah subah sandaas jana hai.. toh singer banna padega

16. Bread ka badshah aur omelette ka raja.. Bajaj.. humara Bajaj…

17. Bahar aag hai aur andar jwalamukhi hai… jaaye toh kidhar jaaye…

Also read: Akshay Kumar's Best Dialogues From The Housefull Franchise

18. Khiche hue kaan se mila hua gyaan…. Humesha yaad rehta hai...

19. Ye Hindustan ab chupp nahi baithega… ye nayaa Hindustan hai.. ye ghar mein ghusega bhi.. aur maarega bhi…

20. Main sab dharmo ka aadar karta hoon… aur kissi bhi dharam mein manta nahi…

Also read: Akshay Kumar Starrer Hera Pheri Franchise's Unforgettable Dialogues

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.