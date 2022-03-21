Parineeti Asked To Bring Cousin Priyanka Chopra's Baby To Mumbai; Here's What She Replied

Priyanka Chopra recently returned home to Los Angeles to celebrate Holi with her newborn daughter for the first time with her husband American singer Nick Jonas. The couple welcomed their first child on 22 January 2022 and asked the fans to respect their privacy and desire to keep the details of their baby under a wrap. Hence, fans are yet to get a glimpse of Chopra and Jonas' baby.

Moreover, fans are also eager to see the Quantico star's baby come to India. Recently, actor Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's cousin, responded to a request to bring her niece to India. Here is how she reacted.

Parineeti Chopra reacts to request to bring Priyanka Chopra's baby to India

Serving as a judge on the popular Colors TV reality show Hunarbaaz, The Girl on the Train actor was asked by the host Haarsh Limbachiyaa to bring her niece to Mumbai. Respending to the request, Parineeti quickly answered, ''Are abhi wo bahot choti hai (she's too young right now)."

More on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' baby

As mentioned earlier, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who got married in 2018, have kept their newborn daughter under the wrap as they asked fans and media to respect their privacy. In a joint statement, they wrote, ''We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. (sic)"

Last month, as per a report by Hindustan Times, Priyanka's mother Dr Madhu Chopra dished the feeling of becoming a grandmother revealing that she is over the moon and is constantly smiling from the happiness. Additionally, she also revealed that they have yet to decide on a name for the baby as they are waiting on a Priest's confirmation to keep the name.

Recently, the actor shared a glimpse into her Holi celebration back in LA with Nick Jonas along with friends and family. Donned in stylish white attires, the actor enjoyed the festival of colours as seen in the series of pictures posted on Instagram. Sharing these pictures, Chopra wrote, ''To be able to find some joy at a time when the world feels so scary is such a blessing. Happy holi everyone. Thank you to our friends and family for playing holi like desi’s do! Feeling blessed. #photodump #happyholi #goodoverevil #festivalofcolours (sic)''.

