Parineeti Chopra Dances With Harbhajan Singh On Sufi Night In UNSEEN Video

Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with Raghav Chadha on September 24 in Udaipur. Ahead of the wedding, the couple hosted several pre-wedding rituals in the national capital. Among the pre-wedding festivities was the Sufi night held on September 21. The celebration was attended by ace Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who is a close friend of the groom. A video of him dancing with the bride is doing rounds on social media.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13.

The couple will exchange vows on September 24.

Their time in the UK was presumably the first instance when the couple met and struck up a friendship.

Parineeti Chopra and Harbhajan Singh dance to Punjabi tunes

Harbhajan Singh and several other close friends and family members of the couple attended the Sufi night of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha on September 21. In a video shared by the actress’s fan account, the couple can be seen dancing their hearts out with the ace Indian cricketer. The video is now doing rounds on social media.

In the viral video, Harbhajan Singh and the soon-to-be wed couple dance to the tunes of the Punjabi song Tera Yaar Bolda. The actress can be seen decked up in ethnic attire as she shakes a leg on the dance floor. The cricketer arrived at the venue in a red kurta teamed with a black turban and greeted the paparazzi at his entry and exit.

Ragneeti’s friends and family arrive at Sufi night

(Guests arrived at Parineeti-Raghav's sufi night | Image: Pallav Paliwal/Instagram)

As the evening progressed on Wednesday, Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra, and brother, Siddharth Chopra, arrived at the brightly lit official residence of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and "suspended parliamentarian" Raghav Chadha on Pandara Road in Lutyens's Delhi. They had come for the mehndi ceremony and what promised to be a late Sufi night as the countdown began in earnest for the marriage of Raghav with Parineeta Chopra in Udaipur on September 23-24.

(With inputs from IANS)