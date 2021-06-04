Parineeti Chopra Delighted As Her Version Of 'Teri Mitti' Hits Milestone; Fans Hail Star

Numerous actresses of Bollywood have gone beyond the task of just enacting a role, to also lend their voice and enhance their venture. Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Parineeti Chopra have been among those who have crooned to tracks in their movies and many of them have worked wonders for the album. Fans too seem to be lapping up the songs, as was evident with Parineeti’s version of Teri Mitti hitting 100 million views.

Parineeti Chopra on milestone for her Teri Mitti track

Parineeti took to her social media handles to express her gratitude for the love that she received for her song Teri Mitti. While on Instagram, she re-shared posts by many like her brother Shivang exulting over it, she also tweeted that the track had hit 100 million views. The Ishaqzaade star conveyed her gratitude to team Kesari for allowing her to sing the track. She also used the hashtag ‘Thank you 2021.’

My version of #TeriMitti crossed 100Million. Thankyou team Kesari for allowing me to sing this one 💕🙏 #Thankyou2021 — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) June 3, 2021

Fans hailed her, stating that she had an 'angelic' voice, and that she 'deserved more success.'

Congratulations ma'am u deserve it and a lot more ...hope you get success and lots of happiness and everything that you're seeking for in the upcoming days well done 🙌👏👍🏻👌🏻🤝 — Shaikh Afreen (@shaikafreen2512) June 3, 2021

I have had that on repeat for days on end.. I prob accounted for atleast 1/2 of the million alone.. ur voice is angelic — Raymond (@Raymond_Aman) June 3, 2021

Your voice gives me peace whenever i listen any of your song✨ hope to hear more songs from you ❤️ also congratulations for crossing 100 million :) — Sonal (@sidsdreamydiary) June 3, 2021

In the video, Parineeti can be seen singing with the microphone in her hand, while visuals of Kesari, of Indian soldiers of British Raj fighting Afghan invaders in the Battle of Saragarhi, play in the background. The lyrics of this version have some different lines than the original, has been penned by Manoj Muntashir and composed by Arko Pravo Mukherjee.

The track has attained a cult following, with the original version hitting 1 billion views long back, and events of patriotic importance being celebrated with this song and Armed Forces performing the track at various events.

Meanwhile, Parineeti is currently in the news for her acting, as her film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has received praises from a section, and many celebrities have gone gaga over it. The movie is her third release of this year after The Girl on the Train and Saina

Kesari, which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead, was one of the successes of 2019, having earned over Rs 125 crore in India.

