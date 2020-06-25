Parineeti Chopra Has A Hilarious Face-swap Birthday Wish For Brother Shivang Chopra

Parineeti Chopra shares a great bond with her siblings. She often shares a range of pictures and videos with her siblings on her social media. Her brother, Shivang Chopra, celebrates his birthday on June 25. Parineeti took to her social media to extend her wishes but had a special way of wishing him. Check out her birthday post for Shivang.

Parineeti Chopra wishes brother Shivang Chopra

Parineeti Chopra shared a face-swapped picture of the two. Face-swap is a filter that allows people to switch their faces for a picture or a video. She even stated in her caption that only the best pictures deserve to be uploaded on social media. Chopra wrote in her caption, "As you grow older today, have you started looking like me? God bless. How lucky! 🙏 Ok, fine HAPPY BDAYY SHAANGU! We actually have so many good pictures together, but I believe only the best one should be posted on Instagram. @shivangchopra99". [sic]

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra In Awe Of AGT Contestant's Story Who Was Falsely Imprisoned For 36 Yrs

In an interview with a leading daily, Parineeti Chopra talked about the bond she shares with her siblings. She acknowledged that they are unable to spend much time together as they live in different cities and said that their bond is so strong that they don't need to be together even on special days. She shared they keep talking to each other and often FaceTime with each other.

The actor also revealed that she makes sure their rakhi reaches them on time and that some cousin ties it to them for her. She also shared that she sends them gifts. Chopra further said that they have that kind of relationship where they keep gifting each other things throughout the year.

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra Opens Up About 'The Girl On The Train', Says 'It Changed My DNA'

What's next for Parineeti Chopra?

On the work aspect, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in Jabariya Jodi alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Javed Jaffrey. As for 2020, she is set to star next in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The film was set for a release in March but was put on hold due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The actor has a few other upcoming projects in her kitty. She will be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's directorial venture Mira and will also be a part of Pankaj Batra's Zahoor. Mira is set to be the Hindi adaptation of The Girl on the Train and will also star Kirti Kulhari and Aditi Rao Hydari. She will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India and is set to star in the Saina Nehwal biopic titled Saina.

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra's Formal Outfits To Take Cues From For Styling Your Next Corporate Look

ALSO READ | Parineeti Chopra's Hilarious GIFs To Share And Add Humour To Your Conversation

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.