Parineeti Chopra And Disha Patani's Pool Pictures On A Swing Will Steal Hearts

Parineeti Chopra and Disha Patani are two of the most fashionable and stylish Bollywood divas. While Parineeti is gearing up for her upcoming release, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, on the other hand, Disha Patani has many Busters like Radhe, KTina lined up for 2020.

In the recent past, Parineeti Chopra and Disha Patani were spotted in the Maldives, enjoying their getaway. Disha took the trip around in early winters, whereas Parineeti was seen after the New Year. The divas recently posted an Instagram picture from the Maldives' trip, and they both were spotted posing on a swing in the middle of the ocean. Here are Parineeti Chopra and Disha Patani's photos, check out whose pool picture on a swing is your favourite.

Parineeti Chopra's vacation photo

The Hasee Toh Phasee actor has 25.9 million followers on Instagram. Parineeti is known to ace her appearance and the style game every time she steps out either for promotions or events. Her Instagram is an inspiration for many.

This picture of Parineeti Chopra is from her recent vacation trip to the Maldives. In the picture, the Ishaqzaade actor is seen posing on a white swing. She looks stunning in black coloured Gucci swimsuit sported with round tinted sunglasses. Parineeti Chopra captioned her post as, "A hammock in the middle of the ocean?! YESSS PLEASEEE !!! 🧜‍♀️".

Disha Patani's getaway picture

Disha Patani is a social media enthusiast as she is often seen sharing pictures with her fans about her personal and professional life. She seemingly loves sharing pictures from her shoots, vacation, throwback, etc. The actor has clocked over 32.5 million followers on Instagram.

Here, Disha Patani is spotted posing on a swing in the middle of the ocean. The Baaghi 2 actor donned a white bikini paired with chic sunglasses. Take a look at Disha Patani's photo.

