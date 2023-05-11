Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Engagement: Actress' House Decked Up, Lit Ahead Of Big Day

Bollywood star Parineeti Chopra is reportedly getting engaged to Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. The reported date of their engagement is on May 13. In a video which has recently surfaced on social media, Parineeti Chopra’s flat was seen laden with decorative lights.

The video was shared by a paparazzi account. The caption of the post said, “Visuals from dulhan Parineeti’s house”. Check out the post below.

Raghav Chadha’s uncle Pawan Sachdeva spills the beans on engagement

The AAP party leader’s maternal uncle and designer Pawan Sachdeva recently took to Instagram and spilled the beans on Raghav-Parineeti’s engagement. Taking to Instagram, Sachdeva said that Raghav Chadha will be wearing an Achkan designed by him at his upcoming engagement. It comes as a confirmation of Raghav and Parineeti's engagement which has been reported to take place on May 13.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra’s relationship

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra were first connected in March 2023 when they were having a dinner date at a Mumbai restaurant. Since then, they’ve been spotted together at airports while entering or exiting together. They also recently attended an IPL match together. While both Parineeti and Raghav have been asked about their relationship several times, they have never publicly admitted to it.

Reportedly, they met in London while attending a young achiever’s award event, and have been friends for years. Larger reports of their engagement have also been making rounds on social media, such as what the couple will be wearing. The reported venue for their wedding is said to be the Kapurthala House in Connaught Place, New Delhi.