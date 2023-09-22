Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Receive Grand Welcome At Udaipur Airport | Watch

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are reported to get married on September 24 in Udaipur. The couple has arrived in Udaipur ahead of their big day. Photos and videos of them arriving at the airport have been doing rounds on social media. The couple arrived to a grand welcome in the city of Lakes.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13.

The couple will get married in Udaipur on September 24.

The wedding ceremonies will be attended by close friends and family only.

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha receive grand welcome in Udaipur

The Ishaqzaade actress arrived at Udaipur on September 22 along with her fiance Raghav Chadha. The couple greeted their fans with folded hands. The actor-politician couple were elated seeing the preparations at the airport.

Raghav-Parineeti arrived to a team of musicians waiting for them at the terminal. The city was decked up with red carpets, flower arrangements for the soon to be weds. Huge hoardings welcoming the bride and groom have also been put in places for their welcome.

The bride squad arrives Udaipur

Along with the bride and groom-to-be, their family members also arrived in Udaipur for their big day. A video doing rounds on social media shows the actress’s parents and brothers also arriving at the city of Lakes. A video of the family members exciting the airport has gone viral.

Udaipur is decked up for the wedding of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha. Videos from the airport show musicians waiting for the couple’s arrival with dhols and other musical instruments. Red carpets have been put in place for the actor-politicians and their family members. A hoarding outside of the airport displays the couple’s engagement photo with the words, “Welcome to Udaipur Parineeti and Raghav.” People can be seen dancing on the streets to welcome the bride and groom.