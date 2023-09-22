Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Band Baaja, Hoardings Await Couple In Udaipur

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are all set to tie the knot in the city of lakes. As the couple departs from New Delhi, the Udaipur airport is decked up for their arrival. From band-baaja, and welcome hoardings to red carpet, the city is ready to welcome the bride and groom-to-be.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will tie the knot on September 24.

The couple got engaged on May 13.

Their pre-wedding festivities began on September 18.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha to get a big Indian band, baaja, baraat welcome

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are en route to Udaipur to kickstart their wedding celebrations. Photos and videos from the Udaipur airport have been doing rounds on social media ahead of their arrival. The airport is decked up with hoardings of the couple’s photos and signs welcoming them.

(Preparations outside Udaipur airport | Image: Parineeti Chopra/Instagram)

Videos from the airport show musicians waiting for the couple’s arrival with dhols and other musical instruments. Red carpets have been put in place for the actor-politicians and their family members. A hoarding outside of the airport displays the couple’s engagement photo with the words, “Welcome to Udaipur Parineeti and Raghav.” People can be seen dancing on the streets to welcome the bride and groom.

Ragneeti’s Sufi Night lights up New Delhi

The Udaipur wedding of the couple comes days after their pre-wedding festivities were held in New Delhi. The couple hosted a Sufi night in the National Capital on September 21. In attendance at the celebration was ace Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh and family members of the couple including Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra.

Priyanka is expected to attend the wedding ceremony of his cousin in Udaipur. She is reported to land in new Delhi on September 23 and head out to the wedding destination on the same day. The Citadel actress is reported to attended the ceremony with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra. Her husband Nick Jonas will give the festivities a miss as he is in concert with his band Jonas Brothers.