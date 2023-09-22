Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Couple's Guest List Revealed

Parineeti Chopra is all set to tie the knot with the Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha. The wedding festivities of the couple are reported to be an intimate affair with only family members and close friends of the couple in attendance. The guests and relatives have begun to arrive in Udaipur where the wedding festivities will take place.

3 things you need to know

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got engaged on May 13.

The couple will tie the knot on September 24 in Udaipur.

Their pre-wedding festivities began on September 18 in New Delhi.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha star-studded wedding

Though the wedding festivities of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be an intimate affair, they will be star-studded nonetheless. The wedding will be attended by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann. Both the chief ministers also attended the AAP leader's engagement ceremony held in New Delhi on May 13.

(Arvind Kejriwal and Priyanka Chopra at Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra's engagement ceremony | Image: Instagram)

Apart from the political guests, the close family of both bride and groom is also expected to be in attendance. Parineeti's cousin, actress Priyanka Chopra, her daughter Malti Marie and her husband Nick Jonas will also partake in the wedding celebrations. The Citadel actress is reported to depart from the US on September 22 and reach the National Captial on September 23 from where she will directly depart for the wedding venue. Sources confirmed that celebrities like Karan Johar, tennis player Sania Mirza, whom the bride shares a close bond with and designer Manish Malhotra will also come to Udaipur on Saturday for this wedding.

What do we know about Ragneeti's wedding menu and theme?

As per reports, white and its hues will play a prominent role in the visual aesthetics of the Ragneeti wedding. The official theme is 'Divine Promises - A Pearl White Indian Wedding'. As for the food, the primary spread for the wedding will be Punjabi cuisine in tandem with the bride and groom's heritage. The spread will also comprise Rajasthani delicacies honouring the location of their wedding.

(With Inputs from IANS)