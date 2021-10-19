Parineeti Chopra Reveals Her 'secret' With Backdrop Of Snow-clad Himalayas, See Pic

Actor Parineeti Chopra is in Nepal these days, shooting for her upcoming film Uunchai. The actor who has been admiring the beauty of the Himalayas is often seen sharing pictures of the natural beauty from the shooting sets. Recently, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and shared a beautiful picture while revealing her ‘secret’ of staying happy and fresh.

In the picture, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor can be seen meditating at the mountain top with several cloud-clad mountains in the background adding charm to her picture. The breath-holding scenery is sure to leave her fans spellbound. While captioning the post, Parineeti revealed that “Daily meditation” is her secret.

Parineeti Chopra shares her secret with a scenic picture

In the picture, the Ishaqzaade actor can be seen wearing a black high-neck with a pink sweatshirt, tights, and winter boots, meditating while sitting on a rock. The actor seemed at peace as she sat in yoga's Sukhasana. Earlier, she even shared a series of pictures where she can be seen looking at the snow-clad Mt Everest while thanking them for teaching her the lesson of ‘humility.’

The actor who joined the shoot recently even penned a heartfelt post for the director Sooraj Barjatya. “Thrilled and honoured to be a part of the iconic cinematic universe of Sooraj Barjatya sir. Sooraj sir has defined and is the torchbearer of India’s family entertainers and I can’t wait to work under his tutelage; alongside this stellar and incredible cast. Mr. Bachchan, happy birthday sir! This is a special day and a special moment. @amitabhbachchan. Especially excited to be working once again with Anupam sir @anupampkher, Boman sir @boman_irani, and Neena mam @neena_gupta. And for the first time with Sarika ma’am and Danny sir. Let this magical journey begin. #Uunchai #SoorajBarjatya (sic),” she wrote then.

The film is currently under production at Mount Everest in Nepal. Helmed by Sooraj Barjatya, the upcoming film is touted as one based on friendship. Apart from Anupam, the film will reportedly also feature Parineeti Chopra, Boman Irani, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Sarika, and Danny Denzongpa in key roles.

IMAGE: Instagram/@parineetichopra