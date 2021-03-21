Parineeti Chopra shares another intense glimpse of 'Saina' with poster; netizens excited

Parineeti Chopra has been on a roll, with three of her films releasing in the span of exactly a month. After The Girl on the Train and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, the last of the three is set to be Saina, where she plays the character based on badminton star Saina Nehwal. As she unveiled a new poster, netizens were excited and looking forward to the release.

Parineeti Chopra's latest Saina poster

Parineeti Chopra as Saina Nehwal seemed determined and focussed on the latest poster of Saina. She was seen with her eyes completely fixed on the shuttlecock as she geared up to play a backhanded shot.

Netizens expressed their excitement over the pictures and wrote that they could not wait for the movie. Many who had seen the trailer praised the Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl star.

Can't wait to see thisðŸ’¥ðŸ˜ Your acting is so Awesome always My mother Likes you very much ðŸ˜‡ — â¤ï¸ Control_Kriti â¤ï¸ (@KritiArmaan_22) March 21, 2021

Just 5 Days To Go! ðŸ¤© — Prathamesh Avachare (@onlyprathamesh) March 21, 2021

Cannot wait for this movie ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸ — Lavanya (@arjuneetiholicx) March 21, 2021

Great shot..ditto ðŸ‘Œ.. Good Luck for #SAINA to Saina ðŸ˜» — mani 6ï¸âƒ£5ï¸âƒ£ðŸŽ¹ (@heymani7) March 21, 2021

Can't wait for this one — Parineeti Chopraâ¤ ForeverðŸŒŸË¢áµƒá¶¦â¿áµƒ (@AtibAlvi) March 21, 2021

Interestingly, the makes have changed the logo, after the first one in the form of shuttlecock had attracted comments asking if it was a tennis or badminton serve.

They also announced that the song Chal Wahin Chalein was going to be out on March 23. The song will trace Saina’s relationship with her mother.

The trailer of the movie had been shared on March 8, where one could see Parineeti aka Saina’s rollercoaster journey, right from her ambition to become World No 1 as a child, the support from her family in the mission, and the ups and downs, before she brings home medals for the nation, one being the Olympics bronze medal.

Among the other members of the cast include Eshan Naqvi who plays a fellow badminton player and friend. Manav Kaul stars in the role of her badminton coach. Saina is directed by Amole Gupte. The movie releases on March 6.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.